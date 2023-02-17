CRISIL garners 17.5% YoY growth in Q4 consolidated PAT; declares final dividend of ₹23 per share
- Overall, in 2022, CRISIL records double-digit growth in both PAT and income from operations.
- The company declared final dividend of ₹23 per equity share.
The rating agency, CRISIL posted a consolidated net profit of ₹158 crore in the fourth quarter of the year 2022, rising by 17.5% from ₹134.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. While consolidated income from operations came in at ₹822.3 crore in Q4 CY22 as against ₹706 crore a year ago same period, registering a growth of 16.5%.
