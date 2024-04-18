CRISIL Q1 CY24 Results Live : profit falls by 5.51% YOY

CRISIL declared their Q1 CY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 3.19% & the profit decreased by 5.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.62% and the profit decreased by 34.46%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.22% q-o-q & increased by 8.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 31.88% q-o-q & decreased by 4.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹18.83 for Q1 CY24 which decreased by 5.57% Y-o-Y.

CRISIL has delivered -4.38% return in the last 1 week, 20.76% return in last 6 months and 7.93% YTD return.

Currently the CRISIL has a market cap of ₹34224.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5268.5 & ₹3241.1 respectively.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹7.0. The record date for the dividend is 03 May, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 03 May, 2024.

CRISIL Financials Period Q1 CY24 Q4 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 CY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 737.68 917.74 -19.62% 714.89 +3.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 496.92 586.13 -15.22% 458.66 +8.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.02 25.21 -32.49% 26 -34.54% Total Operating Expense 562.58 660.7 -14.85% 530.74 +6% Operating Income 175.1 257.04 -31.88% 184.15 -4.91% Net Income Before Taxes 195.49 278.81 -29.88% 193.63 +0.96% Net Income 137.72 210.12 -34.46% 145.75 -5.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.83 28.74 -34.48% 19.94 -5.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 CY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹137.72Cr Question : What is Q1 CY24 revenue? Ans : ₹737.68Cr

