Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  CRISIL Q1 CY24 Results Live : profit falls by 5.51% YOY

CRISIL Q1 CY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.19% YoY & profit decreased by 5.51% YoY

CRISIL Q1 CY24 Results Live

CRISIL declared their Q1 CY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 3.19% & the profit decreased by 5.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.62% and the profit decreased by 34.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.22% q-o-q & increased by 8.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 31.88% q-o-q & decreased by 4.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.83 for Q1 CY24 which decreased by 5.57% Y-o-Y.

CRISIL has delivered -4.38% return in the last 1 week, 20.76% return in last 6 months and 7.93% YTD return.

Currently the CRISIL has a market cap of 34224.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5268.5 & 3241.1 respectively.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 7.0. The record date for the dividend is 03 May, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 03 May, 2024.

CRISIL Financials

PeriodQ1 CY24Q4 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ1 CY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue737.68917.74-19.62%714.89+3.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total496.92586.13-15.22%458.66+8.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.0225.21-32.49%26-34.54%
Total Operating Expense562.58660.7-14.85%530.74+6%
Operating Income175.1257.04-31.88%184.15-4.91%
Net Income Before Taxes195.49278.81-29.88%193.63+0.96%
Net Income137.72210.12-34.46%145.75-5.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.8328.74-34.48%19.94-5.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 CY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹137.72Cr

Question : What is Q1 CY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹737.68Cr

