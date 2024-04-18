CRISIL Q1 CY24 Results Live : profit falls by 5.51% YOY

CRISIL declared their Q1 CY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 3.19% & the profit decreased by 5.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.62% and the profit decreased by 34.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.22% q-o-q & increased by 8.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 31.88% q-o-q & decreased by 4.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹18.83 for Q1 CY24 which decreased by 5.57% Y-o-Y.
CRISIL has delivered -4.38% return in the last 1 week, 20.76% return in last 6 months and 7.93% YTD return.
Currently the CRISIL has a market cap of ₹34224.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5268.5 & ₹3241.1 respectively.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹7.0. The record date for the dividend is 03 May, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 03 May, 2024.
CRISIL Financials
|Period
|Q1 CY24
|Q4 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1 CY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|737.68
|917.74
|-19.62%
|714.89
|+3.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|496.92
|586.13
|-15.22%
|458.66
|+8.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.02
|25.21
|-32.49%
|26
|-34.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|562.58
|660.7
|-14.85%
|530.74
|+6%
|Operating Income
|175.1
|257.04
|-31.88%
|184.15
|-4.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|195.49
|278.81
|-29.88%
|193.63
|+0.96%
|Net Income
|137.72
|210.12
|-34.46%
|145.75
|-5.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.83
|28.74
|-34.48%
|19.94
|-5.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 CY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹137.72Cr
Question : What is Q1 CY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹737.68Cr
