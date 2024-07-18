CRISIL Q2 Results Live : profit falls by 0.31% YOY

CRISIL Q2 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.41% YoY & profit decreased by 0.31% YoY

First Published18 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
CRISIL Q2 Results Live
CRISIL Q2 Results Live

CRISIL Q2 Results Live : CRISIL declared their Q2 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 3.41% & the profit decreased by 0.31% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.09% and the profit increased by 9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.33% q-o-q & increased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.97% q-o-q & increased by 7.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.53 for Q2 which decreased by 0.29% Y-o-Y.

CRISIL has delivered 2.42% return in the last 1 week, 9.65% return in the last 6 months, and 2.86% YTD return.

Currently, CRISIL has a market cap of 32620.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5268.5 & 3660.7 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 8.0. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jul, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 31 Jul, 2024.

CRISIL Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue797.35737.68+8.09%771.02+3.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total523.39496.92+5.33%512.79+2.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.1317.02-5.23%26.07-38.13%
Total Operating Expense606.54562.58+7.81%592.97+2.29%
Operating Income190.81175.1+8.97%178.05+7.17%
Net Income Before Taxes207.96195.49+6.38%194.95+6.67%
Net Income150.11137.72+9%150.58-0.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.5318.83+9.03%20.59-0.29%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150.11Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>797.35Cr
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
