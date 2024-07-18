CRISIL Q2 Results Live : profit falls by 0.31% YOY

CRISIL Q2 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.41% YoY & profit decreased by 0.31% YoY

CRISIL Q2 Results Live : CRISIL declared their Q2 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 3.41% & the profit decreased by 0.31% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.09% and the profit increased by 9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.33% q-o-q & increased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.97% q-o-q & increased by 7.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹20.53 for Q2 which decreased by 0.29% Y-o-Y.

CRISIL has delivered 2.42% return in the last 1 week, 9.65% return in the last 6 months, and 2.86% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, CRISIL has a market cap of ₹32620.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5268.5 & ₹3660.7 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹8.0. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jul, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 31 Jul, 2024.

CRISIL Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 797.35 737.68 +8.09% 771.02 +3.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 523.39 496.92 +5.33% 512.79 +2.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.13 17.02 -5.23% 26.07 -38.13% Total Operating Expense 606.54 562.58 +7.81% 592.97 +2.29% Operating Income 190.81 175.1 +8.97% 178.05 +7.17% Net Income Before Taxes 207.96 195.49 +6.38% 194.95 +6.67% Net Income 150.11 137.72 +9% 150.58 -0.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.53 18.83 +9.03% 20.59 -0.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹150.11Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹797.35Cr

