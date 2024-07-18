CRISIL Q2 Results Live : profit falls by 0.31% YOY

CRISIL Q2 Results Live : CRISIL declared their Q2 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 3.41% & the profit decreased by 0.31% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.09% and the profit increased by 9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.33% q-o-q & increased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.97% q-o-q & increased by 7.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.53 for Q2 which decreased by 0.29% Y-o-Y.
CRISIL has delivered 2.42% return in the last 1 week, 9.65% return in the last 6 months, and 2.86% YTD return.
Currently, CRISIL has a market cap of ₹32620.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5268.5 & ₹3660.7 respectively.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹8.0. The record date for the dividend is 31 Jul, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 31 Jul, 2024.
CRISIL Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|797.35
|737.68
|+8.09%
|771.02
|+3.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|523.39
|496.92
|+5.33%
|512.79
|+2.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.13
|17.02
|-5.23%
|26.07
|-38.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|606.54
|562.58
|+7.81%
|592.97
|+2.29%
|Operating Income
|190.81
|175.1
|+8.97%
|178.05
|+7.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|207.96
|195.49
|+6.38%
|194.95
|+6.67%
|Net Income
|150.11
|137.72
|+9%
|150.58
|-0.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.53
|18.83
|+9.03%
|20.59
|-0.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹150.11Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹797.35Cr
