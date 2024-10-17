CRISIL Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.87% YoY

CRISIL Q3 Results Live : CRISIL announced its Q3 results on October 16, 2024, reporting a robust performance with topline growth of 10.32% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 12.87%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.82%, while profit rose significantly by 14.28%.
In terms of expenses, the company's selling, general, and administrative costs saw a decline of 1.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 2.8% YoY, indicating a focus on cost efficiency in the current fiscal environment.
Operating income showcased a strong upward trend, rising by 13.44% q-o-q and an impressive 31.05% YoY, reflecting the company's effective management and operational strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹23.46, marking a 12.9% increase YoY, showcasing the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
Over the last week, CRISIL delivered a return of 6.04%, with 2.31% return in the last six months and a substantial 10.42% year-to-date (YTD) return, highlighting its strong market performance.
Currently, CRISIL boasts a market capitalization of ₹35,019.6 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹5,268.5 and a low of ₹3,660.7, reflecting its stability in the financial markets.
Additionally, CRISIL has declared an interim dividend of ₹15.0, with the record date set for October 30, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on October 30, 2024, marking another positive step in rewarding its shareholders.
CRISIL Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|811.84
|797.35
|+1.82%
|735.87
|+10.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|517.54
|523.39
|-1.12%
|503.44
|+2.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.98
|16.13
|-0.93%
|26.5
|-39.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|595.39
|606.54
|-1.84%
|570.71
|+4.32%
|Operating Income
|216.45
|190.81
|+13.44%
|165.16
|+31.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|228.53
|207.96
|+9.89%
|200.31
|+14.09%
|Net Income
|171.55
|150.11
|+14.28%
|151.99
|+12.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|23.46
|20.53
|+14.27%
|20.78
|+12.9%
