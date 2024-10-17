CRISIL Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.87% YoY

CRISIL Q3 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.32% YoY & profit increased by 12.87% YoY

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:14 AM IST
CRISIL Q3 Results Live
CRISIL Q3 Results Live

CRISIL Q3 Results Live : CRISIL announced its Q3 results on October 16, 2024, reporting a robust performance with topline growth of 10.32% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 12.87%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.82%, while profit rose significantly by 14.28%.

In terms of expenses, the company's selling, general, and administrative costs saw a decline of 1.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 2.8% YoY, indicating a focus on cost efficiency in the current fiscal environment.

Operating income showcased a strong upward trend, rising by 13.44% q-o-q and an impressive 31.05% YoY, reflecting the company's effective management and operational strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 23.46, marking a 12.9% increase YoY, showcasing the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Over the last week, CRISIL delivered a return of 6.04%, with 2.31% return in the last six months and a substantial 10.42% year-to-date (YTD) return, highlighting its strong market performance.

Currently, CRISIL boasts a market capitalization of 35,019.6 Cr, with a 52-week high of 5,268.5 and a low of 3,660.7, reflecting its stability in the financial markets.

Additionally, CRISIL has declared an interim dividend of 15.0, with the record date set for October 30, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on October 30, 2024, marking another positive step in rewarding its shareholders.

CRISIL Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue811.84797.35+1.82%735.87+10.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total517.54523.39-1.12%503.44+2.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.9816.13-0.93%26.5-39.7%
Total Operating Expense595.39606.54-1.84%570.71+4.32%
Operating Income216.45190.81+13.44%165.16+31.05%
Net Income Before Taxes228.53207.96+9.89%200.31+14.09%
Net Income171.55150.11+14.28%151.99+12.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS23.4620.53+14.27%20.78+12.9%
FAQs
₹171.55Cr
₹811.84Cr
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:14 AM IST
