CRISIL Q3 Results Live: Profit Rises by 12.87% YoY

CRISIL Q3 Results Live : CRISIL announced its Q3 results on October 16, 2024, reporting a robust performance with topline growth of 10.32% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 12.87%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.82%, while profit rose significantly by 14.28%.

In terms of expenses, the company's selling, general, and administrative costs saw a decline of 1.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 2.8% YoY, indicating a focus on cost efficiency in the current fiscal environment.

Operating income showcased a strong upward trend, rising by 13.44% q-o-q and an impressive 31.05% YoY, reflecting the company's effective management and operational strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹23.46, marking a 12.9% increase YoY, showcasing the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Over the last week, CRISIL delivered a return of 6.04%, with 2.31% return in the last six months and a substantial 10.42% year-to-date (YTD) return, highlighting its strong market performance.

Currently, CRISIL boasts a market capitalization of ₹35,019.6 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹5,268.5 and a low of ₹3,660.7, reflecting its stability in the financial markets.

Additionally, CRISIL has declared an interim dividend of ₹15.0, with the record date set for October 30, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on October 30, 2024, marking another positive step in rewarding its shareholders.

CRISIL Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 811.84 797.35 +1.82% 735.87 +10.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 517.54 523.39 -1.12% 503.44 +2.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.98 16.13 -0.93% 26.5 -39.7% Total Operating Expense 595.39 606.54 -1.84% 570.71 +4.32% Operating Income 216.45 190.81 +13.44% 165.16 +31.05% Net Income Before Taxes 228.53 207.96 +9.89% 200.31 +14.09% Net Income 171.55 150.11 +14.28% 151.99 +12.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 23.46 20.53 +14.27% 20.78 +12.9%