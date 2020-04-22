Crisil reports 15% rise in FY20 Q4 net profit to 88 crore

MUMBAI: Rating agency Crisil reported a net profit of ₹88.1 crore for the March quarter of FY20, up 15% from the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated income from operations for the quarter under review rose 2.9% year-on-year to ₹427.8 crore from ₹415.8 crore.

“Excluding Greenwich Associates LLC (Greenwich), consolidated total income for the quarter ended 31 March, 2020, rose 7.1% and profit after tax rose 26.8%," it said in a statement. Crisil completed the acquisition of Greenwich Associates LLC (Greenwich) on 26 February.

The company's board of directors has declared first interim dividend of ₹6 per share.

The ratings business reported a 14.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in revenue. Research, the largest segment for Crisil, saw its revenue grow 7.7% following a recovery in the Global Research & Analytics (GR&A) business, which was hit last year because of changing demand in the risk services industry, it said.

Ashu Suyash, managing director and chief executive, Crisil, in a statement, said while domestic slowdown signs have been manifesting since the beginning of 2020, the covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on society and economies, leading to a global recession and a very deep slowdown in India.

“Such unprecedented times call for extraordinary action. In the interest of employee health and safety, we moved to work-from-home ahead of it being made mandatory by the authorities. In addition, a number of measures were taken towards employee wellness and contribution to society," said Suyash.

