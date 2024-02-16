Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Croissance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 79.68% YoY

Croissance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 79.68% YoY

Livemint

Croissance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 90.91% YoY & Profit Decreased by 79.68% YoY

Croissance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Croissance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 90.91% and the profit decreased by 79.68% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 60.39% and the profit decreased by 58.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 100% QoQ and decreased by 100% YoY.

The operating income was down by 58.26% QoQ and decreased by 75.64% YoY.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is 0, which decreased by 79.67% YoY.

Croissance has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 12.79% return in the last 6 months, and 46.65% YTD return.

Currently, Croissance has a market cap of 40.51 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 8.75 and 3.28 respectively.

Croissance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.060.16-60.39%0.69-90.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00.02-100%0.13-100%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.030.08-62.55%0.55-94.67%
Operating Income0.030.08-58.26%0.14-75.64%
Net Income Before Taxes0.030.08-58.31%0.16-79.68%
Net Income0.030.08-58.31%0.16-79.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS00.01-58.29%0.02-79.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.06Cr

