Croissance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 79.68% YoY

Croissance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 90.91% and the profit decreased by 79.68% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 60.39% and the profit decreased by 58.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 100% QoQ and decreased by 100% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 58.26% QoQ and decreased by 75.64% YoY.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹0, which decreased by 79.67% YoY.

Croissance has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 12.79% return in the last 6 months, and 46.65% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Croissance has a market cap of ₹40.51 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹8.75 and ₹3.28 respectively.

Croissance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.06 0.16 -60.39% 0.69 -90.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0.02 -100% 0.13 -100% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.03 0.08 -62.55% 0.55 -94.67% Operating Income 0.03 0.08 -58.26% 0.14 -75.64% Net Income Before Taxes 0.03 0.08 -58.31% 0.16 -79.68% Net Income 0.03 0.08 -58.31% 0.16 -79.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 0.01 -58.29% 0.02 -79.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.06Cr

