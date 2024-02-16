Croissance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 79.68% YoY

Croissance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 90.91% and the profit decreased by 79.68% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 60.39% and the profit decreased by 58.31%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 100% QoQ and decreased by 100% YoY.
The operating income was down by 58.26% QoQ and decreased by 75.64% YoY.
The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹0, which decreased by 79.67% YoY.
Croissance has delivered -6.19% return in the last 1 week, 12.79% return in the last 6 months, and 46.65% YTD return.
Currently, Croissance has a market cap of ₹40.51 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹8.75 and ₹3.28 respectively.
Croissance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.06
|0.16
|-60.39%
|0.69
|-90.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0.02
|-100%
|0.13
|-100%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.03
|0.08
|-62.55%
|0.55
|-94.67%
|Operating Income
|0.03
|0.08
|-58.26%
|0.14
|-75.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.03
|0.08
|-58.31%
|0.16
|-79.68%
|Net Income
|0.03
|0.08
|-58.31%
|0.16
|-79.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0.01
|-58.29%
|0.02
|-79.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.06Cr
