Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 28.2% YOY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 Results Live : Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.9% & the profit increased by 28.2% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.01% and the profit increased by 9.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.28% q-o-q & increased by 12.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 15.82% q-o-q & increased by 24.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.36 for Q1 which increased by 27.57% Y-o-Y.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has delivered 1.9% return in the last 1 week, 49% return in last 6 months and 45.19% YTD return.
Currently the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has a market cap of ₹28659.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹460.9 & ₹261.25 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 15 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2137.69
|1961
|+9.01%
|1876.85
|+13.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|161.69
|150.72
|+7.28%
|143.36
|+12.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.15
|35.04
|+6.02%
|29.18
|+27.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|1942.47
|1792.44
|+8.37%
|1720.26
|+12.92%
|Operating Income
|195.22
|168.56
|+15.82%
|156.59
|+24.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|203.48
|169.04
|+20.37%
|155.82
|+30.59%
|Net Income
|151.72
|138.36
|+9.66%
|118.35
|+28.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.36
|2.16
|+9.26%
|1.85
|+27.57%
