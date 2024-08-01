Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 28.2% YOY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.9% YoY & profit increased by 28.2% YoY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 Results Live
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 Results Live

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 Results Live : Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.9% & the profit increased by 28.2% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.01% and the profit increased by 9.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.28% q-o-q & increased by 12.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.82% q-o-q & increased by 24.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.36 for Q1 which increased by 27.57% Y-o-Y.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has delivered 1.9% return in the last 1 week, 49% return in last 6 months and 45.19% YTD return.

Currently the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has a market cap of 28659.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 460.9 & 261.25 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 15 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2137.691961+9.01%1876.85+13.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total161.69150.72+7.28%143.36+12.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.1535.04+6.02%29.18+27.31%
Total Operating Expense1942.471792.44+8.37%1720.26+12.92%
Operating Income195.22168.56+15.82%156.59+24.67%
Net Income Before Taxes203.48169.04+20.37%155.82+30.59%
Net Income151.72138.36+9.66%118.35+28.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.362.16+9.26%1.85+27.57%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹151.72Cr
₹2137.69Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
