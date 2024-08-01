Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 28.2% YOY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.9% YoY & profit increased by 28.2% YoY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 Results Live : Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.9% & the profit increased by 28.2% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.01% and the profit increased by 9.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.28% q-o-q & increased by 12.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.82% q-o-q & increased by 24.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.36 for Q1 which increased by 27.57% Y-o-Y.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has delivered 1.9% return in the last 1 week, 49% return in last 6 months and 45.19% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has a market cap of ₹28659.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹460.9 & ₹261.25 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 15 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2137.69 1961 +9.01% 1876.85 +13.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 161.69 150.72 +7.28% 143.36 +12.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.15 35.04 +6.02% 29.18 +27.31% Total Operating Expense 1942.47 1792.44 +8.37% 1720.26 +12.92% Operating Income 195.22 168.56 +15.82% 156.59 +24.67% Net Income Before Taxes 203.48 169.04 +20.37% 155.82 +30.59% Net Income 151.72 138.36 +9.66% 118.35 +28.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.36 2.16 +9.26% 1.85 +27.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹151.72Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2137.69Cr

