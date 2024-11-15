Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 28.47% YOY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q2 Results 2024:Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, 2024, showcasing a strong year-on-year performance. The company's topline revenue increased by 6.38% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching ₹1896.01 crore. Notably, the profit surged by 28.47% year-on-year, amounting to ₹124.9 crore.

Despite the impressive year-on-year growth, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 11.31% and profit decreasing by 17.68%. This highlights a significant fluctuation in performance, prompting analysts to closely monitor future trends.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.21% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 6.42% year-on-year. This indicates a strategic effort by the company to manage costs effectively amid varying revenue levels.

Crompton Greaves also reported that its operating income was down 15.35% compared to the previous quarter, although it showed an increase of 16.05% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.94, reflecting a robust increase of 27.63% year-on-year.

As of November 15, 2024, market analysts have varied opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a Sell, 4 as Hold, 15 as Buy, and 12 giving it a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a favorable outlook, leaning towards a Buy.

Overall, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' Q2 results reflect a solid performance in the context of year-on-year growth, although recent quarter comparisons reveal areas that need attention. Investors and analysts will be keen to see how the company navigates these challenges moving forward.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1896.01 2137.69 -11.31% 1782.27 +6.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 159.74 161.69 -1.21% 150.11 +6.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.16 37.15 +2.72% 32.12 +18.8% Total Operating Expense 1730.75 1942.47 -10.9% 1639.87 +5.54% Operating Income 165.26 195.22 -15.35% 142.4 +16.05% Net Income Before Taxes 170.74 203.48 -16.09% 135.75 +25.78% Net Income 124.9 151.72 -17.68% 97.22 +28.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.94 2.36 -17.8% 1.52 +27.63%