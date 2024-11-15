Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 28.47% YOY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 28.47% YOY

Livemint

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a 6.38% increase in revenue and a 28.47% rise in profit year-on-year for Q2 2024, with profit at 124.9 crore and revenue at 1896.01 crore.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q2 Results 2024:Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, 2024, showcasing a strong year-on-year performance. The company's topline revenue increased by 6.38% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching 1896.01 crore. Notably, the profit surged by 28.47% year-on-year, amounting to 124.9 crore.

Despite the impressive year-on-year growth, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 11.31% and profit decreasing by 17.68%. This highlights a significant fluctuation in performance, prompting analysts to closely monitor future trends.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.21% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 6.42% year-on-year. This indicates a strategic effort by the company to manage costs effectively amid varying revenue levels.

Crompton Greaves also reported that its operating income was down 15.35% compared to the previous quarter, although it showed an increase of 16.05% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.94, reflecting a robust increase of 27.63% year-on-year.

As of November 15, 2024, market analysts have varied opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a Sell, 4 as Hold, 15 as Buy, and 12 giving it a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a favorable outlook, leaning towards a Buy.

Overall, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' Q2 results reflect a solid performance in the context of year-on-year growth, although recent quarter comparisons reveal areas that need attention. Investors and analysts will be keen to see how the company navigates these challenges moving forward.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1896.012137.69-11.31%1782.27+6.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total159.74161.69-1.21%150.11+6.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.1637.15+2.72%32.12+18.8%
Total Operating Expense1730.751942.47-10.9%1639.87+5.54%
Operating Income165.26195.22-15.35%142.4+16.05%
Net Income Before Taxes170.74203.48-16.09%135.75+25.78%
Net Income124.9151.72-17.68%97.22+28.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.942.36-17.8%1.52+27.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹124.9Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1896.01Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

