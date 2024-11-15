Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 28.47% YOY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a 6.38% increase in revenue and a 28.47% rise in profit year-on-year for Q2 2024, with profit at ₹ 124.9 crore and revenue at ₹ 1896.01 crore.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q2 Results 2024:Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, 2024, showcasing a strong year-on-year performance. The company's topline revenue increased by 6.38% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching ₹1896.01 crore. Notably, the profit surged by 28.47% year-on-year, amounting to ₹124.9 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the impressive year-on-year growth, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 11.31% and profit decreasing by 17.68%. This highlights a significant fluctuation in performance, prompting analysts to closely monitor future trends.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.21% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 6.42% year-on-year. This indicates a strategic effort by the company to manage costs effectively amid varying revenue levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crompton Greaves also reported that its operating income was down 15.35% compared to the previous quarter, although it showed an increase of 16.05% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.94, reflecting a robust increase of 27.63% year-on-year.

As of November 15, 2024, market analysts have varied opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a Sell, 4 as Hold, 15 as Buy, and 12 giving it a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a favorable outlook, leaning towards a Buy.

Overall, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' Q2 results reflect a solid performance in the context of year-on-year growth, although recent quarter comparisons reveal areas that need attention. Investors and analysts will be keen to see how the company navigates these challenges moving forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1896.01 2137.69 -11.31% 1782.27 +6.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 159.74 161.69 -1.21% 150.11 +6.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.16 37.15 +2.72% 32.12 +18.8% Total Operating Expense 1730.75 1942.47 -10.9% 1639.87 +5.54% Operating Income 165.26 195.22 -15.35% 142.4 +16.05% Net Income Before Taxes 170.74 203.48 -16.09% 135.75 +25.78% Net Income 124.9 151.72 -17.68% 97.22 +28.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.94 2.36 -17.8% 1.52 +27.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹124.9Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1896.01Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.