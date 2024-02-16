Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.87% YoY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.64% & the profit increased by 0.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.03% and the profit decreased by 11.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.95% q-o-q & increased by 8.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.61% q-o-q & decreased by 4.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.35 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.17% Y-o-Y.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has delivered -0.94% return in the last 1 week, 0.97% return in the last 6 months, and -8.19% YTD return.

Currently, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has a market cap of ₹18274.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹327.95 & ₹251 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1692.69 1782.27 -5.03% 1516.21 +11.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 145.68 150.11 -2.95% 134.13 +8.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.48 32.12 +1.12% 29.68 +9.43% Total Operating Expense 1575.37 1639.87 -3.93% 1393.5 +13.05% Operating Income 117.32 142.4 -17.61% 122.71 -4.39% Net Income Before Taxes 112.46 135.75 -17.16% 114.59 -1.86% Net Income 85.99 97.22 -11.55% 85.25 +0.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.35 1.52 -11.18% 1.38 -2.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹85.99Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1692.69Cr

