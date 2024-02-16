 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.87% YoY | Mint
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.87% YoY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 11.64% YoY & Profit Increased by 0.87% YoY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.64% & the profit increased by 0.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.03% and the profit decreased by 11.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.95% q-o-q & increased by 8.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.61% q-o-q & decreased by 4.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.35 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.17% Y-o-Y.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has delivered -0.94% return in the last 1 week, 0.97% return in the last 6 months, and -8.19% YTD return.

Currently, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has a market cap of 18274.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 327.95 & 251 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1692.691782.27-5.03%1516.21+11.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total145.68150.11-2.95%134.13+8.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.4832.12+1.12%29.68+9.43%
Total Operating Expense1575.371639.87-3.93%1393.5+13.05%
Operating Income117.32142.4-17.61%122.71-4.39%
Net Income Before Taxes112.46135.75-17.16%114.59-1.86%
Net Income85.9997.22-11.55%85.25+0.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.351.52-11.18%1.38-2.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹85.99Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1692.69Cr

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 03:04 AM IST
