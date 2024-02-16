Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.87% YoY
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 11.64% YoY & Profit Increased by 0.87% YoY
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.64% & the profit increased by 0.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.03% and the profit decreased by 11.55%.
