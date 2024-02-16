Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.87% YoY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.64% & the profit increased by 0.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.03% and the profit decreased by 11.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.95% q-o-q & increased by 8.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.61% q-o-q & decreased by 4.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.35 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.17% Y-o-Y.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has delivered -0.94% return in the last 1 week, 0.97% return in the last 6 months, and -8.19% YTD return.
Currently, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has a market cap of ₹18274.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹327.95 & ₹251 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1692.69
|1782.27
|-5.03%
|1516.21
|+11.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|145.68
|150.11
|-2.95%
|134.13
|+8.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.48
|32.12
|+1.12%
|29.68
|+9.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|1575.37
|1639.87
|-3.93%
|1393.5
|+13.05%
|Operating Income
|117.32
|142.4
|-17.61%
|122.71
|-4.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|112.46
|135.75
|-17.16%
|114.59
|-1.86%
|Net Income
|85.99
|97.22
|-11.55%
|85.25
|+0.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.35
|1.52
|-11.18%
|1.38
|-2.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹85.99Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1692.69Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!