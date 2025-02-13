Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 27.74% YOY, profit at ₹109.84 crore and revenue at ₹1769.21 crore

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 Results 2025:Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 4.52% & the profit increased by 27.74% YoY. Profit at ₹109.84 crore and revenue at ₹1769.21 crore.
However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.69% and the profit decreased by 12.06%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.27% q-o-q but increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.2% q-o-q but showed an increase of 27.91% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.71, reflecting an increase of 26.67% YoY.
As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 15 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 13 Feb, 2025, was to Strong Buy.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1769.21
|1896.01
|-6.69%
|1692.69
|+4.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|149.72
|159.74
|-6.27%
|145.68
|+2.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.94
|38.16
|-0.58%
|32.48
|+16.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|1619.15
|1730.75
|-6.45%
|1575.37
|+2.78%
|Operating Income
|150.06
|165.26
|-9.2%
|117.32
|+27.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|151.19
|170.74
|-11.45%
|112.46
|+34.44%
|Net Income
|109.84
|124.9
|-12.06%
|85.99
|+27.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.71
|1.94
|-11.86%
|1.35
|+26.67%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹109.84Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1769.21Cr