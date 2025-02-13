Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 27.74% YOY, profit at ₹109.84 crore and revenue at ₹1769.21 crore

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 Results 2025:Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 4.52% & the profit increased by 27.74% YoY. Profit at ₹109.84 crore and revenue at ₹1769.21 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.69% and the profit decreased by 12.06%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.27% q-o-q but increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 9.2% q-o-q but showed an increase of 27.91% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.71, reflecting an increase of 26.67% YoY.

As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 15 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Feb, 2025, was to Strong Buy.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1769.21 1896.01 -6.69% 1692.69 +4.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 149.72 159.74 -6.27% 145.68 +2.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.94 38.16 -0.58% 32.48 +16.81% Total Operating Expense 1619.15 1730.75 -6.45% 1575.37 +2.78% Operating Income 150.06 165.26 -9.2% 117.32 +27.91% Net Income Before Taxes 151.19 170.74 -11.45% 112.46 +34.44% Net Income 109.84 124.9 -12.06% 85.99 +27.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.71 1.94 -11.86% 1.35 +26.67%

