Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 27.74% YOY, profit at ₹109.84 crore and revenue at ₹1769.21 crore

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 Results 2025:Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 4.52% & the profit increased by 27.74% YoY. Profit at 109.84 crore and revenue at 1769.21 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.69% and the profit decreased by 12.06%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.27% q-o-q but increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 9.2% q-o-q but showed an increase of 27.91% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.71, reflecting an increase of 26.67% YoY.

As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 15 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Feb, 2025, was to Strong Buy.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1769.211896.01-6.69%1692.69+4.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total149.72159.74-6.27%145.68+2.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.9438.16-0.58%32.48+16.81%
Total Operating Expense1619.151730.75-6.45%1575.37+2.78%
Operating Income150.06165.26-9.2%117.32+27.91%
Net Income Before Taxes151.19170.74-11.45%112.46+34.44%
Net Income109.84124.9-12.06%85.99+27.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.711.94-11.86%1.35+26.67%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹109.84Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1769.21Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
