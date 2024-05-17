Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.49% YOY

Active Stocks
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 Results Live : Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.49% & the profit increased by 5.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.85% and the profit increased by 60.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 15.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 43.68% q-o-q & decreased by 6.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.16 for Q4 which increased by 21.07% Y-o-Y.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has delivered 0.98% return in the last 1 week, 18.94% return in last 6 months and 9.07% YTD return.

Currently the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has a market cap of 21807.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of 345.2 & 252.1 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 13 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19611692.69+15.85%1790.96+9.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total150.72145.68+3.46%130.05+15.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization35.0432.48+7.88%30.4+15.26%
Total Operating Expense1792.441575.37+13.78%1609.92+11.34%
Operating Income168.56117.32+43.68%181.04-6.89%
Net Income Before Taxes169.04112.46+50.31%170.43-0.82%
Net Income138.3685.99+60.9%131.16+5.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.161.35+60%1.78+21.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹138.36Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1961Cr

Published: 17 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST
