Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.49% YOY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 Results Live : Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.49% & the profit increased by 5.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.85% and the profit increased by 60.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 15.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 43.68% q-o-q & decreased by 6.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.16 for Q4 which increased by 21.07% Y-o-Y.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has delivered 0.98% return in the last 1 week, 18.94% return in last 6 months and 9.07% YTD return.

Currently the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has a market cap of ₹21807.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹345.2 & ₹252.1 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 13 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1961 1692.69 +15.85% 1790.96 +9.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 150.72 145.68 +3.46% 130.05 +15.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 35.04 32.48 +7.88% 30.4 +15.26% Total Operating Expense 1792.44 1575.37 +13.78% 1609.92 +11.34% Operating Income 168.56 117.32 +43.68% 181.04 -6.89% Net Income Before Taxes 169.04 112.46 +50.31% 170.43 -0.82% Net Income 138.36 85.99 +60.9% 131.16 +5.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.16 1.35 +60% 1.78 +21.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹138.36Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1961Cr

