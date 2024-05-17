Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.49% YOY
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 Results Live : Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.49% & the profit increased by 5.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.85% and the profit increased by 60.9%.