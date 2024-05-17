Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.49% YOY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 Results Live : Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.49% & the profit increased by 5.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.85% and the profit increased by 60.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.46% q-o-q & increased by 15.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 43.68% q-o-q & decreased by 6.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.16 for Q4 which increased by 21.07% Y-o-Y.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has delivered 0.98% return in the last 1 week, 18.94% return in last 6 months and 9.07% YTD return.
Currently the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has a market cap of ₹21807.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹345.2 & ₹252.1 respectively.
As of 17 May, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 13 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1961
|1692.69
|+15.85%
|1790.96
|+9.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|150.72
|145.68
|+3.46%
|130.05
|+15.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|35.04
|32.48
|+7.88%
|30.4
|+15.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|1792.44
|1575.37
|+13.78%
|1609.92
|+11.34%
|Operating Income
|168.56
|117.32
|+43.68%
|181.04
|-6.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|169.04
|112.46
|+50.31%
|170.43
|-0.82%
|Net Income
|138.36
|85.99
|+60.9%
|131.16
|+5.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.16
|1.35
|+60%
|1.78
|+21.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹138.36Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1961Cr
