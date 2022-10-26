Crompton posts decline by 18% in net profit at 131 cr

The company's overall expenses surged by 31.6% in the second quarter. CGCEL's revenue from the electric consumer durables segment revenue slipped 3.11 per cent to ₹1,062.23 crore compared to ₹1,096.43 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from lighting products also fell 6.6 per cent to ₹269.62 crore against ₹288.69 crore.