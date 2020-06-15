CSB Bank posts net loss of Rs59.6 crore in Q4

MUMBAI : Private sector lender CSB Bank Ltd on Monday reported a net loss of ₹59.6 crore in the three months to March 2020, narrower than a loss of ₹150.6 crore it reported in the same period last year.

However, the bank posted an operating profit of ₹106.9 crore in the March quarter, from an operating loss of ₹38.12 crore in Q4 of FY19. Its total provisions stood at ₹84.3 crore, down 55.7% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

On a full year basis, the bank’s net profit stood at ₹12.7 crore, as compared to a loss of ₹197.4 crore in FY19.

In its notes to the financial results, the bank said it has recognised provision for income tax for quarter and year ended 31 March and re-measured its deferred tax asset (DTA). Had it followed the earlier rate of tax, the profit after tax for FY 20 and the fourth quarter would have been higher by ₹74.25 crore, the bank said.

CVR Rajendran, chief executive, CSB Bank said in a statement that the profit could be much higher had the bank not opted for the new tax regime.

“While we had time up to September 2020 to decide on the new tax regime, we have, after due analysis found migrating to the new tax rates beneficial in the long run and accordingly preferred to take a hit in FY20 itself," said Rajendran.

CSB Bank’s asset quality improved in Q4 on a y-o-y basis. Its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio or gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.54%, down from 4.87% in the same period last year.

