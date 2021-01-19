CSB Bank Q3 net up 88%, provisions also soar

The bank on Tuesday announced a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its select employees, for which 223 staffers are eligible, Rajendran said, adding that if all of them opt-in, it will have to make a payout of ₹80 crore which will be beneficial from a long term perspective. Going forward, its investments will be on the technology and the digital front and these employees earning up to ₹12 lakh per year may not be as effective in handling the new age banking requirements.

