CSL Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 39.56% YOY

CSL Finance Q1 Results Live : CSL Finance announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.
The company reported a 44.77% increase in revenue and a significant 39.56% rise in profit year-over-year.
Despite a slight decrease in profit from the previous quarter, CSL Finance managed to grow its revenue by 9.52% in Q1.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 11.86% quarter-over-quarter and 32.86% year-over-year, impacting the company's overall performance.
Operating income also witnessed a positive trend, rising by 5.51% from the previous quarter and 35.54% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.31, marking a 38.37% increase from the previous year.
In terms of market performance, CSL Finance delivered mixed results with a negative return of -0.19% in the last week, a decline of -5.36% in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 2.61%.
As of now, CSL Finance holds a market capitalization of ₹1121.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹533 and ₹288.3 respectively, showcasing a stable position in the market.
CSL Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|51.09
|46.65
|+9.52%
|35.29
|+44.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.2
|5.54
|+11.86%
|4.67
|+32.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.39
|0.36
|+7.35%
|0.31
|+22.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|26.7
|23.53
|+13.47%
|17.3
|+54.36%
|Operating Income
|24.38
|23.11
|+5.51%
|17.99
|+35.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.65
|23.39
|+5.39%
|18.19
|+35.55%
|Net Income
|18.49
|18.57
|-0.46%
|13.25
|+39.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.31
|8.54
|+9.05%
|6.73
|+38.37%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess