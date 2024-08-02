CSL Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 39.56% YOY

CSL Finance Q1 Results Live : CSL Finance announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The company reported a 44.77% increase in revenue and a significant 39.56% rise in profit year-over-year.

Despite a slight decrease in profit from the previous quarter, CSL Finance managed to grow its revenue by 9.52% in Q1.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 11.86% quarter-over-quarter and 32.86% year-over-year, impacting the company's overall performance.

Operating income also witnessed a positive trend, rising by 5.51% from the previous quarter and 35.54% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.31, marking a 38.37% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, CSL Finance delivered mixed results with a negative return of -0.19% in the last week, a decline of -5.36% in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 2.61%.

As of now, CSL Finance holds a market capitalization of ₹1121.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹533 and ₹288.3 respectively, showcasing a stable position in the market.

CSL Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 51.09 46.65 +9.52% 35.29 +44.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.2 5.54 +11.86% 4.67 +32.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.39 0.36 +7.35% 0.31 +22.93% Total Operating Expense 26.7 23.53 +13.47% 17.3 +54.36% Operating Income 24.38 23.11 +5.51% 17.99 +35.54% Net Income Before Taxes 24.65 23.39 +5.39% 18.19 +35.55% Net Income 18.49 18.57 -0.46% 13.25 +39.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.31 8.54 +9.05% 6.73 +38.37%