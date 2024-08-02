CSL Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 39.56% YOY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
CSL Finance Q1 Results Live : CSL Finance announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The company reported a 44.77% increase in revenue and a significant 39.56% rise in profit year-over-year.

Despite a slight decrease in profit from the previous quarter, CSL Finance managed to grow its revenue by 9.52% in Q1.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 11.86% quarter-over-quarter and 32.86% year-over-year, impacting the company's overall performance.

Operating income also witnessed a positive trend, rising by 5.51% from the previous quarter and 35.54% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 9.31, marking a 38.37% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, CSL Finance delivered mixed results with a negative return of -0.19% in the last week, a decline of -5.36% in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 2.61%.

As of now, CSL Finance holds a market capitalization of 1121.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 533 and 288.3 respectively, showcasing a stable position in the market.

CSL Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue51.0946.65+9.52%35.29+44.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.25.54+11.86%4.67+32.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.390.36+7.35%0.31+22.93%
Total Operating Expense26.723.53+13.47%17.3+54.36%
Operating Income24.3823.11+5.51%17.99+35.54%
Net Income Before Taxes24.6523.39+5.39%18.19+35.55%
Net Income18.4918.57-0.46%13.25+39.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.318.54+9.05%6.73+38.37%
₹18.49Cr
₹51.09Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
