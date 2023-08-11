comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cube Highways Trust declares maiden distribution of 2.15 per unit
Back

Cube Highways Trust (Cube InvIT), managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd, on Friday declared a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.15 to ordinary unitholders for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, with a total amount of 277.42 crore to be distributed.

Cube InvIT reported a consolidated total income of 781.58 crore and an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation or Ebitda of 423 crore during the first quarter ended June 30. 

“The DPU shall comprise 1.34 per ordinary unit as interest, 0.80 per unit as a dividend, and 0.01 per unit as treasury income. The record date for the distribution is August 11, 2023, and the distribution payment will be made on or before August 25, 2023. We are confident that we will continue to consistently deliver reliable returns to our investors and maintain industry-leading financial performance," stated Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO of Cube InvIT.

CEO Vinay Sekar added, “We are commencing the fiscal on a firm footing, and are enthusiastic about delivering the Trust’s first-ever quarterly distribution. Cube InvIT remains committed to efficiently operating its portfolio to deliver stable returns and long-term value to unitholders."

Cube Highways Trust had in June secured 1,030 crore through long-term listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The funds raised through this deal will be utilised for a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) owned by Cube Highways Trust. 

Cube Highways Trust has a portfolio of 18 toll and annuity road assets with an aggregate length of 1,423.60 kilometres.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 06:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout