Cube Highways Trust declares maiden distribution of ₹2.15 per unit1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:09 PM IST
The record date for the distribution is 11 August, and the distribution payment will be made on or before 25 August
Cube Highways Trust (Cube InvIT), managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd, on Friday declared a distribution per unit (DPU) of ₹2.15 to ordinary unitholders for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, with a total amount of ₹277.42 crore to be distributed.
