Cube Highways Trust declares maiden distribution of 2.15 per unit

“The DPU shall comprise ₹1.34 per ordinary unit as interest, ₹0.80 per unit as a dividend, and ₹0.01 per unit as treasury income. The record date for the distribution is August 11, 2023, and the distribution payment will be made on or before August 25, 2023. We are confident that we will continue to consistently deliver reliable returns to our investors and maintain industry-leading financial performance," stated Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO of Cube InvIT.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}