Cubex Tubings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.13% YOY

Cubex Tubings Q4 Results Live : Cubex Tubings declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.84% & the profit decreased by 21.13% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.57% and the profit increased by 0.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.9% q-o-q & increased by 61.65% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 40.74% q-o-q & decreased by 40.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.71 for Q4 which decreased by 21.11% Y-o-Y.

Cubex Tubings has delivered 8.17% return in the last 1 week, 50.99% return in last 6 months and 68.16% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Cubex Tubings has a market cap of ₹153.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹127.55 & ₹34.1 respectively.

Cubex Tubings Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 49.78 56.94 -12.57% 59.15 -15.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.55 0.49 +11.9% 0.34 +61.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.33 0.34 -3.62% 0.37 -11.55% Total Operating Expense 48.73 55.17 -11.67% 57.38 -15.07% Operating Income 1.05 1.77 -40.74% 1.77 -40.83% Net Income Before Taxes 0.96 1.48 -34.62% 1.85 -47.75% Net Income 1.01 1.01 +0.12% 1.29 -21.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.71 0.71 -0% 0.9 -21.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.01Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹49.78Cr

