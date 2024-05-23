Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cubex Tubings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.13% YOY

Cubex Tubings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.13% YOY

Livemint

Cubex Tubings Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 15.84% YoY & profit decreasedby 21.13% YoY

Cubex Tubings Q4 Results Live

Cubex Tubings Q4 Results Live : Cubex Tubings declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.84% & the profit decreased by 21.13% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.57% and the profit increased by 0.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.9% q-o-q & increased by 61.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 40.74% q-o-q & decreased by 40.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.71 for Q4 which decreased by 21.11% Y-o-Y.

Cubex Tubings has delivered 8.17% return in the last 1 week, 50.99% return in last 6 months and 68.16% YTD return.

Currently the Cubex Tubings has a market cap of 153.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 127.55 & 34.1 respectively.

Cubex Tubings Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue49.7856.94-12.57%59.15-15.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.550.49+11.9%0.34+61.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.330.34-3.62%0.37-11.55%
Total Operating Expense48.7355.17-11.67%57.38-15.07%
Operating Income1.051.77-40.74%1.77-40.83%
Net Income Before Taxes0.961.48-34.62%1.85-47.75%
Net Income1.011.01+0.12%1.29-21.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.710.71-0%0.9-21.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.01Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹49.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.