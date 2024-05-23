Cubex Tubings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.13% YOY

Cubex Tubings Q4 Results Live : Cubex Tubings declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.84% & the profit decreased by 21.13% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.57% and the profit increased by 0.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.9% q-o-q & increased by 61.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 40.74% q-o-q & decreased by 40.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.71 for Q4 which decreased by 21.11% Y-o-Y.
Cubex Tubings has delivered 8.17% return in the last 1 week, 50.99% return in last 6 months and 68.16% YTD return.
Currently the Cubex Tubings has a market cap of ₹153.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹127.55 & ₹34.1 respectively.
Cubex Tubings Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|49.78
|56.94
|-12.57%
|59.15
|-15.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.55
|0.49
|+11.9%
|0.34
|+61.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.33
|0.34
|-3.62%
|0.37
|-11.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|48.73
|55.17
|-11.67%
|57.38
|-15.07%
|Operating Income
|1.05
|1.77
|-40.74%
|1.77
|-40.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.96
|1.48
|-34.62%
|1.85
|-47.75%
|Net Income
|1.01
|1.01
|+0.12%
|1.29
|-21.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.71
|0.71
|-0%
|0.9
|-21.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.01Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹49.78Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!