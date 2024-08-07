Cummins India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 30.78% YOY

Cummins India Q1 Results Live : Cummins India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 4.39% & the profit increased by 30.78% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.15% and the profit decreased by 14.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.23% q-o-q & decreased by 2.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.54% q-o-q & increased by 40.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.69 for Q1 which increased by 30.8% Y-o-Y.

Cummins India has delivered -7.49% return in the last 1 week, 46.64% return in the last 6 months and 79.34% YTD return.

Currently, Cummins India has a market cap of ₹97632.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4171.9 & ₹1653.3 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Cummins India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2315.56 2319.02 -0.15% 2218.25 +4.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 187.87 194.15 -3.23% 193.65 -2.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.34 42.38 +4.62% 36.25 +22.32% Total Operating Expense 1886.6 1822.89 +3.49% 1912.05 -1.33% Operating Income 428.96 496.13 -13.54% 306.2 +40.09% Net Income Before Taxes 595.07 676.26 -12.01% 452.91 +31.39% Net Income 462.61 538.86 -14.15% 353.72 +30.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.69 19.44 -14.15% 12.76 +30.8%