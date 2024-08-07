Cummins India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 30.78% YOY

Cummins India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.39% YoY & profit increased by 30.78% YoY

Published7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Cummins India Q1 Results Live
Cummins India Q1 Results Live

Cummins India Q1 Results Live : Cummins India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 4.39% & the profit increased by 30.78% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.15% and the profit decreased by 14.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.23% q-o-q & decreased by 2.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.54% q-o-q & increased by 40.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.69 for Q1 which increased by 30.8% Y-o-Y.

Cummins India has delivered -7.49% return in the last 1 week, 46.64% return in the last 6 months and 79.34% YTD return.

Currently, Cummins India has a market cap of 97632.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4171.9 & 1653.3 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Cummins India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2315.562319.02-0.15%2218.25+4.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total187.87194.15-3.23%193.65-2.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.3442.38+4.62%36.25+22.32%
Total Operating Expense1886.61822.89+3.49%1912.05-1.33%
Operating Income428.96496.13-13.54%306.2+40.09%
Net Income Before Taxes595.07676.26-12.01%452.91+31.39%
Net Income462.61538.86-14.15%353.72+30.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.6919.44-14.15%12.76+30.8%
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
