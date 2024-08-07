Cummins India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 30.78% YOY

Cummins India Q1 Results Live : Cummins India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 4.39% & the profit increased by 30.78% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.15% and the profit decreased by 14.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.23% q-o-q & decreased by 2.98% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 13.54% q-o-q & increased by 40.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.69 for Q1 which increased by 30.8% Y-o-Y.
Cummins India has delivered -7.49% return in the last 1 week, 46.64% return in the last 6 months and 79.34% YTD return.
Currently, Cummins India has a market cap of ₹97632.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4171.9 & ₹1653.3 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Cummins India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2315.56
|2319.02
|-0.15%
|2218.25
|+4.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|187.87
|194.15
|-3.23%
|193.65
|-2.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.34
|42.38
|+4.62%
|36.25
|+22.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|1886.6
|1822.89
|+3.49%
|1912.05
|-1.33%
|Operating Income
|428.96
|496.13
|-13.54%
|306.2
|+40.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|595.07
|676.26
|-12.01%
|452.91
|+31.39%
|Net Income
|462.61
|538.86
|-14.15%
|353.72
|+30.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.69
|19.44
|-14.15%
|12.76
|+30.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹462.61Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2315.56Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar