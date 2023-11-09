Cummins India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 23.11% YOY

Cummins India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 1.83% & the profit increased by 23.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.38% and the profit decreased by 6.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.59% q-o-q & increased by 19.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 21.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.87 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 23.13% Y-o-Y.

Cummins India has delivered 5.55% return in the last 1 week, 7.73% return in last 6 months and 28.02% YTD return.

Currently the Cummins India has a market cap of ₹48986.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1980.15 & ₹1318 respectively.

As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Cummins India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1921.55 2218.25 -13.38% 1957.28 -1.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 198.67 193.65 +2.59% 165.86 +19.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.26 36.25 +5.54% 35.64 +7.35% Total Operating Expense 1613.62 1912.05 -15.61% 1703.11 -5.25% Operating Income 307.93 306.2 +0.56% 254.17 +21.15% Net Income Before Taxes 428.68 452.91 -5.35% 351.06 +22.11% Net Income 329.09 353.72 -6.96% 267.31 +23.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.87 12.76 -6.97% 9.64 +23.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹329.09Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1921.55Cr

