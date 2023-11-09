Cummins India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 23.11% YOY
Cummins India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 1.83% YoY & profit increased by 23.11% YoY
Cummins India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 1.83% & the profit increased by 23.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.38% and the profit decreased by 6.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.59% q-o-q & increased by 19.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 21.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.87 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 23.13% Y-o-Y.
Cummins India has delivered 5.55% return in the last 1 week, 7.73% return in last 6 months and 28.02% YTD return.
Currently the Cummins India has a market cap of ₹48986.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1980.15 & ₹1318 respectively.
As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
Cummins India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1921.55
|2218.25
|-13.38%
|1957.28
|-1.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|198.67
|193.65
|+2.59%
|165.86
|+19.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|38.26
|36.25
|+5.54%
|35.64
|+7.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|1613.62
|1912.05
|-15.61%
|1703.11
|-5.25%
|Operating Income
|307.93
|306.2
|+0.56%
|254.17
|+21.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|428.68
|452.91
|-5.35%
|351.06
|+22.11%
|Net Income
|329.09
|353.72
|-6.96%
|267.31
|+23.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.87
|12.76
|-6.97%
|9.64
|+23.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹329.09Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1921.55Cr
