Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cummins India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 23.11% YOY

Cummins India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 23.11% YOY

Livemint

Cummins India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 1.83% YoY & profit increased by 23.11% YoY

Cummins India Q2 FY24 Results

Cummins India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 1.83% & the profit increased by 23.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.38% and the profit decreased by 6.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.59% q-o-q & increased by 19.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 21.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.87 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 23.13% Y-o-Y.

Cummins India has delivered 5.55% return in the last 1 week, 7.73% return in last 6 months and 28.02% YTD return.

Currently the Cummins India has a market cap of 48986.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1980.15 & 1318 respectively.

As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Cummins India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1921.552218.25-13.38%1957.28-1.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total198.67193.65+2.59%165.86+19.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.2636.25+5.54%35.64+7.35%
Total Operating Expense1613.621912.05-15.61%1703.11-5.25%
Operating Income307.93306.2+0.56%254.17+21.15%
Net Income Before Taxes428.68452.91-5.35%351.06+22.11%
Net Income329.09353.72-6.96%267.31+23.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.8712.76-6.97%9.64+23.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹329.09Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1921.55Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 12:25 PM IST
