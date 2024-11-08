Cummins India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 36.55% YOY

Cummins India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 30.55% YoY & profit increased by 36.55% YoY.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Cummins India Q2 Results Live : Cummins India declared its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline increase of 30.55% year-over-year (YoY) and a remarkable profit surge of 36.55% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cummins India saw an 8.34% growth in revenue, although profit experienced a slight decline of 2.86%. This indicates robust year-on-year performance despite minor quarterly fluctuations.

Additionally, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.78% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and showed a marginal increase of 0.03% YoY. This rise in expenses could be a factor in the quarterly profit decrease.

The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, up by 2.34% q-o-q and an impressive 42.56% YoY, reflecting the company's strong operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 16.21, marking a 36.56% increase YoY, which is a strong indicator of the company's profitability and financial health.

In terms of stock performance, Cummins India has delivered a 1.54% return over the past week, 4.6% over the last six months, and a staggering 80.99% year-to-date (YTD) return, showcasing investor confidence in the company.

Currently, Cummins India holds a market capitalization of 98,532.13 crore, with a 52-week high of 4,171.90 and a low of 1,731.45, indicating its strong position in the market.

As of November 8, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering Cummins India, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have rated it as Sell, 5 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at Hold.

Cummins India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2508.62315.56+8.34%1921.55+30.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total198.72187.87+5.78%198.67+0.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.9644.34+1.4%38.26+17.51%
Total Operating Expense2069.621886.6+9.7%1613.62+28.26%
Operating Income438.98428.96+2.34%307.93+42.56%
Net Income Before Taxes593.84595.07-0.21%428.68+38.53%
Net Income449.37462.61-2.86%329.09+36.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.2116.69-2.88%11.87+36.56%
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
