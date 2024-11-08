Cummins India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 36.55% YOY

Cummins India Q2 Results Live : Cummins India declared its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline increase of 30.55% year-over-year (YoY) and a remarkable profit surge of 36.55% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Cummins India saw an 8.34% growth in revenue, although profit experienced a slight decline of 2.86%. This indicates robust year-on-year performance despite minor quarterly fluctuations.
Additionally, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.78% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and showed a marginal increase of 0.03% YoY. This rise in expenses could be a factor in the quarterly profit decrease.
The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, up by 2.34% q-o-q and an impressive 42.56% YoY, reflecting the company's strong operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹16.21, marking a 36.56% increase YoY, which is a strong indicator of the company's profitability and financial health.
In terms of stock performance, Cummins India has delivered a 1.54% return over the past week, 4.6% over the last six months, and a staggering 80.99% year-to-date (YTD) return, showcasing investor confidence in the company.
Currently, Cummins India holds a market capitalization of ₹98,532.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,171.90 and a low of ₹1,731.45, indicating its strong position in the market.
As of November 8, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering Cummins India, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have rated it as Sell, 5 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at Hold.
Cummins India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2508.6
|2315.56
|+8.34%
|1921.55
|+30.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|198.72
|187.87
|+5.78%
|198.67
|+0.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.96
|44.34
|+1.4%
|38.26
|+17.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|2069.62
|1886.6
|+9.7%
|1613.62
|+28.26%
|Operating Income
|438.98
|428.96
|+2.34%
|307.93
|+42.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|593.84
|595.07
|-0.21%
|428.68
|+38.53%
|Net Income
|449.37
|462.61
|-2.86%
|329.09
|+36.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.21
|16.69
|-2.88%
|11.87
|+36.56%
