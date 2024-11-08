Cummins India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 36.55% YOY

Cummins India Q2 Results Live : Cummins India declared its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline increase of 30.55% year-over-year (YoY) and a remarkable profit surge of 36.55% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cummins India saw an 8.34% growth in revenue, although profit experienced a slight decline of 2.86%. This indicates robust year-on-year performance despite minor quarterly fluctuations.

Additionally, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.78% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and showed a marginal increase of 0.03% YoY. This rise in expenses could be a factor in the quarterly profit decrease.

The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, up by 2.34% q-o-q and an impressive 42.56% YoY, reflecting the company's strong operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹16.21, marking a 36.56% increase YoY, which is a strong indicator of the company's profitability and financial health.

In terms of stock performance, Cummins India has delivered a 1.54% return over the past week, 4.6% over the last six months, and a staggering 80.99% year-to-date (YTD) return, showcasing investor confidence in the company.

Currently, Cummins India holds a market capitalization of ₹98,532.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,171.90 and a low of ₹1,731.45, indicating its strong position in the market.

As of November 8, 2024, out of 22 analysts covering Cummins India, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have rated it as Sell, 5 as Hold, 5 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at Hold.

Cummins India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2508.6 2315.56 +8.34% 1921.55 +30.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 198.72 187.87 +5.78% 198.67 +0.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.96 44.34 +1.4% 38.26 +17.51% Total Operating Expense 2069.62 1886.6 +9.7% 1613.62 +28.26% Operating Income 438.98 428.96 +2.34% 307.93 +42.56% Net Income Before Taxes 593.84 595.07 -0.21% 428.68 +38.53% Net Income 449.37 462.61 -2.86% 329.09 +36.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.21 16.69 -2.88% 11.87 +36.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹449.37Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2508.6Cr

