Cummins India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.57% YoY

Cummins India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.31% and the profit increased by 20.57% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 32.26% and the profit increased by 51.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.17% q-o-q and increased by 29.56% YoY.

The operating income was up by 61.89% q-o-q and increased by 31.75% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹18.05 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 20.88% YoY.

Cummins India has delivered a return of 14.24% in the last 1 week, 46.5% in the last 6 months, and 31.64% YTD.

Currently, Cummins India has a market cap of ₹71663.13 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2648.8 & ₹1481 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹18.0. The record date for the dividend is 21 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 21 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cummins India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2541.38 1921.55 +32.26% 2185.04 +16.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 214.9 198.67 +8.17% 165.87 +29.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 42.29 38.26 +10.53% 34.73 +21.77% Total Operating Expense 2042.86 1613.62 +26.6% 1806.67 +13.07% Operating Income 498.52 307.93 +61.89% 378.37 +31.75% Net Income Before Taxes 646.76 428.68 +50.87% 532.7 +21.41% Net Income 498.91 329.09 +51.6% 413.8 +20.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.05 11.87 +52.04% 14.93 +20.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹498.91Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2541.38Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!