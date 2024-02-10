Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cummins India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.57% YoY

Cummins India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.57% YoY

Livemint

Cummins India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 16.31% YoY & Profit Increased by 20.57% YoY

Cummins India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Cummins India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.31% and the profit increased by 20.57% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 32.26% and the profit increased by 51.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.17% q-o-q and increased by 29.56% YoY.

The operating income was up by 61.89% q-o-q and increased by 31.75% YoY.

The EPS is 18.05 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 20.88% YoY.

Cummins India has delivered a return of 14.24% in the last 1 week, 46.5% in the last 6 months, and 31.64% YTD.

Currently, Cummins India has a market cap of 71663.13 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2648.8 & 1481 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 18.0. The record date for the dividend is 21 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 21 Feb, 2024.

Cummins India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2541.381921.55+32.26%2185.04+16.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total214.9198.67+8.17%165.87+29.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization42.2938.26+10.53%34.73+21.77%
Total Operating Expense2042.861613.62+26.6%1806.67+13.07%
Operating Income498.52307.93+61.89%378.37+31.75%
Net Income Before Taxes646.76428.68+50.87%532.7+21.41%
Net Income498.91329.09+51.6%413.8+20.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.0511.87+52.04%14.93+20.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹498.91Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2541.38Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.