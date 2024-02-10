Cummins India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.57% YoY

Cummins India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.31% and the profit increased by 20.57% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 32.26% and the profit increased by 51.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.17% q-o-q and increased by 29.56% YoY.
The operating income was up by 61.89% q-o-q and increased by 31.75% YoY.
The EPS is ₹18.05 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 20.88% YoY.
Cummins India has delivered a return of 14.24% in the last 1 week, 46.5% in the last 6 months, and 31.64% YTD.
Currently, Cummins India has a market cap of ₹71663.13 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2648.8 & ₹1481 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹18.0. The record date for the dividend is 21 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 21 Feb, 2024.
Cummins India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2541.38
|1921.55
|+32.26%
|2185.04
|+16.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|214.9
|198.67
|+8.17%
|165.87
|+29.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|42.29
|38.26
|+10.53%
|34.73
|+21.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|2042.86
|1613.62
|+26.6%
|1806.67
|+13.07%
|Operating Income
|498.52
|307.93
|+61.89%
|378.37
|+31.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|646.76
|428.68
|+50.87%
|532.7
|+21.41%
|Net Income
|498.91
|329.09
|+51.6%
|413.8
|+20.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.05
|11.87
|+52.04%
|14.93
|+20.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹498.91Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2541.38Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!