Cummins India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 54.44% YOY

Cummins India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 54.44% YOY

Livemint

Cummins India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.92% YoY & profit increased by 54.44% YoY

Cummins India Q4 Results Live

Cummins India Q4 Results Live : Cummins India announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, with a 19.92% increase in revenue and a significant 54.44% rise in profit year-over-year.

While there was an 8.75% revenue decline compared to the previous quarter, the profit saw an 8.01% increase.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 9.66% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 20.55% year-over-year.

Operating income slightly decreased by 0.48% sequentially but showed a strong 69.62% growth year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 19.44, marking a 54.47% increase from the previous year.

Cummins India recorded a -4.31% return in the last week, while boasting impressive returns of 88.4% over the past 6 months and 83.14% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of 99703.29 Cr, Cummins India's 52-week high/low stands at 3900 & 1653.3 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied recommendations, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts a Sell rating, 8 analysts a Hold rating, 3 analysts a Buy rating, and 6 analysts a Strong Buy rating.

As of 01 Jun, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Cummins India was to Hold, aligning with the declared final dividend of 20.0 with an ex-dividend date of 19 Jul, 2024.

Cummins India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2319.022541.38-8.75%1933.85+19.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total194.15214.9-9.66%161.05+20.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization42.3842.29+0.21%37.61+12.68%
Total Operating Expense1822.892042.86-10.77%1641.35+11.06%
Operating Income496.13498.52-0.48%292.5+69.62%
Net Income Before Taxes676.26646.76+4.56%444.4+52.17%
Net Income538.86498.91+8.01%348.91+54.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.4418.05+7.72%12.59+54.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹538.86Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2319.02Cr

