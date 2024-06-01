Cummins India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 54.44% YOY

Cummins India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.92% YoY & profit increased by 54.44% YoY

Cummins India Q4 Results Live : Cummins India announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, with a 19.92% increase in revenue and a significant 54.44% rise in profit year-over-year.

While there was an 8.75% revenue decline compared to the previous quarter, the profit saw an 8.01% increase.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 9.66% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 20.55% year-over-year.

Operating income slightly decreased by 0.48% sequentially but showed a strong 69.62% growth year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹19.44, marking a 54.47% increase from the previous year.

Cummins India recorded a -4.31% return in the last week, while boasting impressive returns of 88.4% over the past 6 months and 83.14% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of ₹99703.29 Cr, Cummins India's 52-week high/low stands at ₹3900 & ₹1653.3 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied recommendations, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts a Sell rating, 8 analysts a Hold rating, 3 analysts a Buy rating, and 6 analysts a Strong Buy rating.

As of 01 Jun, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Cummins India was to Hold, aligning with the declared final dividend of ₹20.0 with an ex-dividend date of 19 Jul, 2024.

Cummins India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2319.02 2541.38 -8.75% 1933.85 +19.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 194.15 214.9 -9.66% 161.05 +20.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 42.38 42.29 +0.21% 37.61 +12.68% Total Operating Expense 1822.89 2042.86 -10.77% 1641.35 +11.06% Operating Income 496.13 498.52 -0.48% 292.5 +69.62% Net Income Before Taxes 676.26 646.76 +4.56% 444.4 +52.17% Net Income 538.86 498.91 +8.01% 348.91 +54.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.44 18.05 +7.72% 12.59 +54.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹538.86Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2319.02Cr

