Cummins India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 54.44% YOY

Cummins India Q4 Results Live : Cummins India announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, with a 19.92% increase in revenue and a significant 54.44% rise in profit year-over-year.
While there was an 8.75% revenue decline compared to the previous quarter, the profit saw an 8.01% increase.
Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 9.66% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 20.55% year-over-year.
Operating income slightly decreased by 0.48% sequentially but showed a strong 69.62% growth year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹19.44, marking a 54.47% increase from the previous year.
Cummins India recorded a -4.31% return in the last week, while boasting impressive returns of 88.4% over the past 6 months and 83.14% year-to-date.
With a market capitalization of ₹99703.29 Cr, Cummins India's 52-week high/low stands at ₹3900 & ₹1653.3 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have varied recommendations, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts a Sell rating, 8 analysts a Hold rating, 3 analysts a Buy rating, and 6 analysts a Strong Buy rating.
As of 01 Jun, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Cummins India was to Hold, aligning with the declared final dividend of ₹20.0 with an ex-dividend date of 19 Jul, 2024.
Cummins India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2319.02
|2541.38
|-8.75%
|1933.85
|+19.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|194.15
|214.9
|-9.66%
|161.05
|+20.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|42.38
|42.29
|+0.21%
|37.61
|+12.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|1822.89
|2042.86
|-10.77%
|1641.35
|+11.06%
|Operating Income
|496.13
|498.52
|-0.48%
|292.5
|+69.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|676.26
|646.76
|+4.56%
|444.4
|+52.17%
|Net Income
|538.86
|498.91
|+8.01%
|348.91
|+54.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.44
|18.05
|+7.72%
|12.59
|+54.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹538.86Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2319.02Cr
