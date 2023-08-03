Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Cummins misses profit expectations on high manufacturing costs

Cummins misses profit expectations on high manufacturing costs

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 06:07 PM IST Reuters

Engine maker Cummins reports Q2 profit miss due to high manufacturing costs; shares fall 3.8%

Cummins India aims to improve global market share, by offering new products and adding value to its customers

Engine maker Cummins reported a second-quarter profit on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by high manufacturing costs. The company's shares fell 3.8% to $252.20 in premarket trading.

Engine maker Cummins reported a second-quarter profit on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by high manufacturing costs. The company's shares fell 3.8% to $252.20 in premarket trading.

Increasing production costs have battered the auto industry's earnings over the months. Despite taking pricing actions, automakers and parts suppliers have struggled to cover costs related to raw materials and labor.

Increasing production costs have battered the auto industry's earnings over the months. Despite taking pricing actions, automakers and parts suppliers have struggled to cover costs related to raw materials and labor.

Cummins has also been grappling with weak demand in China as new emission regulations and inventory build up slow down recovery in the market.

Cummins has also been grappling with weak demand in China as new emission regulations and inventory build up slow down recovery in the market.

The company reported a second-quarter profit of $5.05 per share, missing analysts' estimates of $5.29, according to Refinitiv.

The company reported a second-quarter profit of $5.05 per share, missing analysts' estimates of $5.29, according to Refinitiv.

"While we see demand remaining strong through 2023 and we are maintaining our guidance on revenue and profitability, we continue to closely monitor global economic indicators," CEO Jennifer Rumsey said.

"While we see demand remaining strong through 2023 and we are maintaining our guidance on revenue and profitability, we continue to closely monitor global economic indicators," CEO Jennifer Rumsey said.

Cummins's new power segment, Accelera, which designs, manufactures, sells and supports hydrogen production solutions as well as electrified power systems, also incurred an operating loss of $114 million on increased development costs.

Cummins's new power segment, Accelera, which designs, manufactures, sells and supports hydrogen production solutions as well as electrified power systems, also incurred an operating loss of $114 million on increased development costs.

However, the company's revenue for the second quarter rose 31.2% to $8.64 billion, compared with estimates of $8.37 billion.

However, the company's revenue for the second quarter rose 31.2% to $8.64 billion, compared with estimates of $8.37 billion.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 06:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.