Cupid Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 282.55% YOY

Cupid Q1 Results Live : Cupid, the leading company in the dating industry, announced their Q1 financial results on 05 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 16.21% year-over-year (YoY) and an impressive surge in profit by 282.55% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Cupid experienced a decline in revenue by 37.78% and a decrease in profit by 65.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Cupid rose by 39.94% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 28.99% year-over-year (YoY).

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a sharp decline by 80.43% QoQ but a remarkable increase by 433.13% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.3, marking a substantial increase of 272.67% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Cupid delivered a -5.64% return in the last week, a -3.22% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive YTD return of 62.92%.

Currently, Cupid holds a market capitalization of ₹2449.28 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹140 and ₹14.11 respectively.

Cupid Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39.13 62.9 -37.78% 33.68 +16.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.29 4.49 +39.94% 4.88 +28.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.76 0.74 +2.63% 0.71 +5.92% Total Operating Expense 33.23 32.73 +1.53% 32.57 +2.03% Operating Income 5.9 30.17 -80.43% 1.11 +433.13% Net Income Before Taxes 10.56 32.21 -67.2% 2.23 +374.62% Net Income 8.26 23.72 -65.19% 2.16 +282.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.3 0.5 -39.46% 0.08 +272.67%