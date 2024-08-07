Hello User
Cupid Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 282.55% YOY

Cupid Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 282.55% YOY

Livemint

Cupid Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.21% YoY & profit increased by 282.55% YoY

Cupid Q1 Results Live

Cupid Q1 Results Live : Cupid, the leading company in the dating industry, announced their Q1 financial results on 05 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 16.21% year-over-year (YoY) and an impressive surge in profit by 282.55% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Cupid experienced a decline in revenue by 37.78% and a decrease in profit by 65.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Cupid rose by 39.94% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 28.99% year-over-year (YoY).

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a sharp decline by 80.43% QoQ but a remarkable increase by 433.13% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.3, marking a substantial increase of 272.67% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Cupid delivered a -5.64% return in the last week, a -3.22% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive YTD return of 62.92%.

Currently, Cupid holds a market capitalization of 2449.28 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 140 and 14.11 respectively.

Cupid Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue39.1362.9-37.78%33.68+16.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.294.49+39.94%4.88+28.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.760.74+2.63%0.71+5.92%
Total Operating Expense33.2332.73+1.53%32.57+2.03%
Operating Income5.930.17-80.43%1.11+433.13%
Net Income Before Taxes10.5632.21-67.2%2.23+374.62%
Net Income8.2623.72-65.19%2.16+282.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.30.5-39.46%0.08+272.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.26Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹39.13Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

