Cupid Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 282.55% YOY

Cupid Q1 Results Live : Cupid, the leading company in the dating industry, announced their Q1 financial results on 05 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 16.21% year-over-year (YoY) and an impressive surge in profit by 282.55% YoY.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Cupid experienced a decline in revenue by 37.78% and a decrease in profit by 65.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Cupid rose by 39.94% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 28.99% year-over-year (YoY).
Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a sharp decline by 80.43% QoQ but a remarkable increase by 433.13% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.3, marking a substantial increase of 272.67% YoY.
In terms of market performance, Cupid delivered a -5.64% return in the last week, a -3.22% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive YTD return of 62.92%.
Currently, Cupid holds a market capitalization of ₹2449.28 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹140 and ₹14.11 respectively.
Cupid Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39.13
|62.9
|-37.78%
|33.68
|+16.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.29
|4.49
|+39.94%
|4.88
|+28.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.76
|0.74
|+2.63%
|0.71
|+5.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|33.23
|32.73
|+1.53%
|32.57
|+2.03%
|Operating Income
|5.9
|30.17
|-80.43%
|1.11
|+433.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.56
|32.21
|-67.2%
|2.23
|+374.62%
|Net Income
|8.26
|23.72
|-65.19%
|2.16
|+282.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.3
|0.5
|-39.46%
|0.08
|+272.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.26Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹39.13Cr
