Cupid Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.66% YoY

Cupid, a leading company in the industry, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on January 23, 2024. The company reported a decrease in their topline by 4.1% and a decline in profit by 11.66% YoY.
The previous quarter showed positive growth as the revenue increased by 16.21% and the profit saw a significant rise of 73.25%.
One notable change in the company's expenses was the decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 19.57% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a YoY basis, these expenses increased by 2.52%.
The operating income experienced a substantial increase of 153.02% compared to the previous quarter, but on a YoY basis, it declined by 6.15%.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is reported to be ₹6.61, showing a decrease of 12.1% YoY.
In terms of returns, Cupid has delivered -2.03% in the last 1 week, an impressive 517.58% in the last 6 months, and a solid 61.81% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
Cupid currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2418.05 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹2019.9 and a 52-week low of ₹239.25.
Cupid Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|40.05
|34.46
|+16.21%
|41.76
|-4.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.14
|3.9
|-19.57%
|3.06
|+2.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.75
|0.72
|+4.08%
|0.78
|-3.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|28.65
|29.96
|-4.35%
|29.62
|-3.26%
|Operating Income
|11.4
|4.5
|+153.02%
|12.14
|-6.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.73
|6.42
|+82.91%
|13.22
|-11.23%
|Net Income
|8.86
|5.12
|+73.25%
|10.03
|-11.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.61
|3.81
|+73.49%
|7.52
|-12.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.86Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹40.05Cr
