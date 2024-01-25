Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cupid Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.66% YoY

Cupid Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.66% YoY

Livemint

Cupid Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 4.1% YoY & profit decreased by 11.66% YoY

Cupid Q3 FY24 Results Live

Cupid, a leading company in the industry, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on January 23, 2024. The company reported a decrease in their topline by 4.1% and a decline in profit by 11.66% YoY.

The previous quarter showed positive growth as the revenue increased by 16.21% and the profit saw a significant rise of 73.25%.

One notable change in the company's expenses was the decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 19.57% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a YoY basis, these expenses increased by 2.52%.

The operating income experienced a substantial increase of 153.02% compared to the previous quarter, but on a YoY basis, it declined by 6.15%.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is reported to be 6.61, showing a decrease of 12.1% YoY.

In terms of returns, Cupid has delivered -2.03% in the last 1 week, an impressive 517.58% in the last 6 months, and a solid 61.81% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Cupid currently holds a market capitalization of 2418.05 Cr, with a 52-week high of 2019.9 and a 52-week low of 239.25.

Cupid Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue40.0534.46+16.21%41.76-4.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.143.9-19.57%3.06+2.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.750.72+4.08%0.78-3.44%
Total Operating Expense28.6529.96-4.35%29.62-3.26%
Operating Income11.44.5+153.02%12.14-6.15%
Net Income Before Taxes11.736.42+82.91%13.22-11.23%
Net Income8.865.12+73.25%10.03-11.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.613.81+73.49%7.52-12.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.86Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹40.05Cr

