Cupid Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.66% YoY

Cupid, a leading company in the industry, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on January 23, 2024. The company reported a decrease in their topline by 4.1% and a decline in profit by 11.66% YoY.

The previous quarter showed positive growth as the revenue increased by 16.21% and the profit saw a significant rise of 73.25%.

One notable change in the company's expenses was the decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 19.57% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a YoY basis, these expenses increased by 2.52%.

The operating income experienced a substantial increase of 153.02% compared to the previous quarter, but on a YoY basis, it declined by 6.15%.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is reported to be ₹6.61, showing a decrease of 12.1% YoY.

In terms of returns, Cupid has delivered -2.03% in the last 1 week, an impressive 517.58% in the last 6 months, and a solid 61.81% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Cupid currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2418.05 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹2019.9 and a 52-week low of ₹239.25.

Cupid Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40.05 34.46 +16.21% 41.76 -4.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.14 3.9 -19.57% 3.06 +2.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.75 0.72 +4.08% 0.78 -3.44% Total Operating Expense 28.65 29.96 -4.35% 29.62 -3.26% Operating Income 11.4 4.5 +153.02% 12.14 -6.15% Net Income Before Taxes 11.73 6.42 +82.91% 13.22 -11.23% Net Income 8.86 5.12 +73.25% 10.03 -11.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.61 3.81 +73.49% 7.52 -12.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.86Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹40.05Cr

