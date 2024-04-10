Cupid Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 184.53% YOY

Cupid declared their Q4 FY24 results on 08 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 51.57% & the profit increased by 184.53% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 57.04% and the profit increased by 167.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 43.17% q-o-q and decreased by 8.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 164.69% q-o-q and increased by 208.77% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.77 for Q4 FY24, which increased by 477.04% Y-o-Y.

Cupid has delivered 8.36% return in the last 1 week, 515.57% return in the last 6 months, and 127.24% YTD return.

Currently, Cupid has a market cap of ₹3416.16 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹140 & ₹12.09 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cupid Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 62.9 40.05 +57.04% 41.5 +51.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.49 3.14 +43.17% 4.89 -8.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.74 0.75 -2.01% 0.83 -11.15% Total Operating Expense 32.73 28.65 +14.22% 31.73 +3.16% Operating Income 30.17 11.4 +164.69% 9.77 +208.77% Net Income Before Taxes 32.21 11.73 +174.46% 11.19 +187.81% Net Income 23.72 8.86 +167.58% 8.34 +184.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.77 0.33 +435.55% 0.31 +477.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹23.72Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹62.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

