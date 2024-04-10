Cupid Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 184.53% YOY

Cupid declared their Q4 FY24 results on 08 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 51.57% & the profit increased by 184.53% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 57.04% and the profit increased by 167.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 43.17% q-o-q and decreased by 8.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 164.69% q-o-q and increased by 208.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.77 for Q4 FY24, which increased by 477.04% Y-o-Y.
Cupid has delivered 8.36% return in the last 1 week, 515.57% return in the last 6 months, and 127.24% YTD return.
Currently, Cupid has a market cap of ₹3416.16 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹140 & ₹12.09 respectively.
Cupid Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|62.9
|40.05
|+57.04%
|41.5
|+51.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.49
|3.14
|+43.17%
|4.89
|-8.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.74
|0.75
|-2.01%
|0.83
|-11.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|32.73
|28.65
|+14.22%
|31.73
|+3.16%
|Operating Income
|30.17
|11.4
|+164.69%
|9.77
|+208.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|32.21
|11.73
|+174.46%
|11.19
|+187.81%
|Net Income
|23.72
|8.86
|+167.58%
|8.34
|+184.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.77
|0.33
|+435.55%
|0.31
|+477.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹23.72Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹62.9Cr
