Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cupid Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 184.53% YOY

Cupid Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 184.53% YOY

Livemint

Cupid Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 51.57% YoY & profit increased by 184.53% YoY

Cupid Q4 FY24 Results Live

Cupid declared their Q4 FY24 results on 08 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 51.57% & the profit increased by 184.53% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 57.04% and the profit increased by 167.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 43.17% q-o-q and decreased by 8.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 164.69% q-o-q and increased by 208.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.77 for Q4 FY24, which increased by 477.04% Y-o-Y.

Cupid has delivered 8.36% return in the last 1 week, 515.57% return in the last 6 months, and 127.24% YTD return.

Currently, Cupid has a market cap of 3416.16 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 140 & 12.09 respectively.

Cupid Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue62.940.05+57.04%41.5+51.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.493.14+43.17%4.89-8.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.740.75-2.01%0.83-11.15%
Total Operating Expense32.7328.65+14.22%31.73+3.16%
Operating Income30.1711.4+164.69%9.77+208.77%
Net Income Before Taxes32.2111.73+174.46%11.19+187.81%
Net Income23.728.86+167.58%8.34+184.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.770.33+435.55%0.31+477.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹23.72Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹62.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.