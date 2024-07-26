Cybertech Systems & Software Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.13% YOY

Cybertech Systems & Software Q1 Results Live : Cybertech Systems & Software declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.65% & the profit increased by 38.13% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 4.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.41% q-o-q & increased by 9.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.24% q-o-q & increased by 22.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.36 for Q1 which increased by 26.2% Y-o-Y.

Cybertech Systems & Software has delivered -0.93% return in the last 1 week, 6.71% return in the last 6 months and -0.38% YTD return.

Currently, Cybertech Systems & Software has a market cap of ₹619.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹217.15 & ₹119.1 respectively.

Cybertech Systems & Software Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 57.88 56.51 +2.42% 55.31 +4.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 31.87 30.23 +5.41% 29.23 +9.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.63 1.8 -9.31% 2 -18.44% Total Operating Expense 52.05 50.97 +2.11% 50.57 +2.94% Operating Income 5.83 5.54 +5.24% 4.74 +22.93% Net Income Before Taxes 10.02 9.69 +3.48% 7.39 +35.62% Net Income 7.36 7.06 +4.17% 5.33 +38.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.36 2.26 +4.42% 1.87 +26.2%