Cybertech Systems & Software Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.13% YOY

Livemint

Cybertech Systems & Software Q1 Results Live

Cybertech Systems & Software Q1 Results Live : Cybertech Systems & Software declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.65% & the profit increased by 38.13% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 4.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.41% q-o-q & increased by 9.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.24% q-o-q & increased by 22.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.36 for Q1 which increased by 26.2% Y-o-Y.

Cybertech Systems & Software has delivered -0.93% return in the last 1 week, 6.71% return in the last 6 months and -0.38% YTD return.

Currently, Cybertech Systems & Software has a market cap of 619.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 217.15 & 119.1 respectively.

Cybertech Systems & Software Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue57.8856.51+2.42%55.31+4.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total31.8730.23+5.41%29.23+9.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.631.8-9.31%2-18.44%
Total Operating Expense52.0550.97+2.11%50.57+2.94%
Operating Income5.835.54+5.24%4.74+22.93%
Net Income Before Taxes10.029.69+3.48%7.39+35.62%
Net Income7.367.06+4.17%5.33+38.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.362.26+4.42%1.87+26.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.36Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹57.88Cr

