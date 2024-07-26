Cybertech Systems & Software Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.13% YOY

Cybertech Systems & Software Q1 Results Live : Cybertech Systems & Software declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.65% & the profit increased by 38.13% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 4.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.41% q-o-q & increased by 9.01% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.24% q-o-q & increased by 22.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.36 for Q1 which increased by 26.2% Y-o-Y.
Cybertech Systems & Software has delivered -0.93% return in the last 1 week, 6.71% return in the last 6 months and -0.38% YTD return.
Currently, Cybertech Systems & Software has a market cap of ₹619.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹217.15 & ₹119.1 respectively.
Cybertech Systems & Software Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|57.88
|56.51
|+2.42%
|55.31
|+4.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|31.87
|30.23
|+5.41%
|29.23
|+9.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.63
|1.8
|-9.31%
|2
|-18.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|52.05
|50.97
|+2.11%
|50.57
|+2.94%
|Operating Income
|5.83
|5.54
|+5.24%
|4.74
|+22.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.02
|9.69
|+3.48%
|7.39
|+35.62%
|Net Income
|7.36
|7.06
|+4.17%
|5.33
|+38.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.36
|2.26
|+4.42%
|1.87
|+26.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.36Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹57.88Cr
