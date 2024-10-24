Cybertech Systems & Software Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 84.25% YoY

Cybertech Systems & Software Q2 Results Live : Cybertech Systems & Software announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profitability. The company reported a year-over-year profit increase of 84.25%, reflecting strong operational performance amid competitive market conditions.

The topline figures also showed positive growth, with revenue climbing by 4.79% compared to the same quarter last year. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, revenue saw a modest increase of 0.13%, while profit surged by 21.55%, indicating robust business momentum.

Notably, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decrease of 2.36% on a quarter-over-quarter basis but experienced a slight increase of 2.33% year-over-year. This decline in expenses is a positive indicator of improved operational efficiency.

Operating income for the quarter rose by 17.18% sequentially and marked an impressive year-over-year increase of 74.76%. This strong operating performance has contributed to the overall profitability of the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.87, reflecting a substantial increase of 68.82% compared to the same quarter last year. This increase in EPS is likely to bolster investor confidence and attract new investments.

Despite recent fluctuations, including an -8.57% return over the last week, Cybertech Systems & Software has delivered a commendable 22.73% return over the past six months and a year-to-date return of 3.42%. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹642.63 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹293 and a low of ₹129.

Cybertech Systems & Software Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 57.95 57.88 +0.13% 55.3 +4.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 31.12 31.87 -2.36% 30.41 +2.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.4 1.63 -14.35% 1.92 -26.95% Total Operating Expense 51.12 52.05 -1.78% 51.39 -0.52% Operating Income 6.83 5.83 +17.18% 3.91 +74.76% Net Income Before Taxes 12.17 10.02 +21.44% 6.81 +78.78% Net Income 8.94 7.36 +21.55% 4.85 +84.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.87 2.36 +21.61% 1.7 +68.82%