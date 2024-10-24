Cybertech Systems & Software Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 84.25% YoY

Cybertech Systems & Software Q2 Results Live : Cybertech Systems & Software announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profitability. The company reported a year-over-year profit increase of 84.25%, reflecting strong operational performance amid competitive market conditions.
The topline figures also showed positive growth, with revenue climbing by 4.79% compared to the same quarter last year. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, revenue saw a modest increase of 0.13%, while profit surged by 21.55%, indicating robust business momentum.
Notably, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decrease of 2.36% on a quarter-over-quarter basis but experienced a slight increase of 2.33% year-over-year. This decline in expenses is a positive indicator of improved operational efficiency.
Operating income for the quarter rose by 17.18% sequentially and marked an impressive year-over-year increase of 74.76%. This strong operating performance has contributed to the overall profitability of the company.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.87, reflecting a substantial increase of 68.82% compared to the same quarter last year. This increase in EPS is likely to bolster investor confidence and attract new investments.
Despite recent fluctuations, including an -8.57% return over the last week, Cybertech Systems & Software has delivered a commendable 22.73% return over the past six months and a year-to-date return of 3.42%. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹642.63 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹293 and a low of ₹129.
Cybertech Systems & Software Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|57.95
|57.88
|+0.13%
|55.3
|+4.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|31.12
|31.87
|-2.36%
|30.41
|+2.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.4
|1.63
|-14.35%
|1.92
|-26.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|51.12
|52.05
|-1.78%
|51.39
|-0.52%
|Operating Income
|6.83
|5.83
|+17.18%
|3.91
|+74.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.17
|10.02
|+21.44%
|6.81
|+78.78%
|Net Income
|8.94
|7.36
|+21.55%
|4.85
|+84.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.87
|2.36
|+21.61%
|1.7
|+68.82%
