Cybertech Systems & Software Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 84.25% YoY

Cybertech Systems & Software Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.79% YoY & profit increased by 84.25% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Cybertech Systems & Software Q2 Results Live
Cybertech Systems & Software Q2 Results Live

Cybertech Systems & Software Q2 Results Live : Cybertech Systems & Software announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profitability. The company reported a year-over-year profit increase of 84.25%, reflecting strong operational performance amid competitive market conditions.

The topline figures also showed positive growth, with revenue climbing by 4.79% compared to the same quarter last year. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, revenue saw a modest increase of 0.13%, while profit surged by 21.55%, indicating robust business momentum.

Notably, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decrease of 2.36% on a quarter-over-quarter basis but experienced a slight increase of 2.33% year-over-year. This decline in expenses is a positive indicator of improved operational efficiency.

Operating income for the quarter rose by 17.18% sequentially and marked an impressive year-over-year increase of 74.76%. This strong operating performance has contributed to the overall profitability of the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.87, reflecting a substantial increase of 68.82% compared to the same quarter last year. This increase in EPS is likely to bolster investor confidence and attract new investments.

Despite recent fluctuations, including an -8.57% return over the last week, Cybertech Systems & Software has delivered a commendable 22.73% return over the past six months and a year-to-date return of 3.42%. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 642.63 Crores, with a 52-week high of 293 and a low of 129.

Cybertech Systems & Software Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue57.9557.88+0.13%55.3+4.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total31.1231.87-2.36%30.41+2.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.41.63-14.35%1.92-26.95%
Total Operating Expense51.1252.05-1.78%51.39-0.52%
Operating Income6.835.83+17.18%3.91+74.76%
Net Income Before Taxes12.1710.02+21.44%6.81+78.78%
Net Income8.947.36+21.55%4.85+84.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.872.36+21.61%1.7+68.82%
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
