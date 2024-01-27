Cybertech Systems & Software Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.28% YoY

Cybertech Systems & Software declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 28.11% & the profit decreased by 1.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.24% and the profit increased by 13.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.29% q-o-q & increased by 12.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.91% q-o-q & decreased by 34.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.89 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 3.08% Y-o-Y.

Cybertech Systems & Software has delivered -4.56% return in the last 1 week, 43.4% return in the last 6 months, and -6.64% YTD return.

Currently, Cybertech Systems & Software has a market cap of ₹579.65 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹215.4 & ₹84.8 respectively.

Cybertech Systems & Software Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54.62 55.3 -1.24% 42.63 +28.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.32 30.41 -0.29% 26.99 +12.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.82 1.92 -4.95% 1.98 -7.84% Total Operating Expense 50.9 51.39 -0.96% 37 +37.59% Operating Income 3.72 3.91 -4.91% 5.64 -34.07% Net Income Before Taxes 7.66 6.81 +12.46% 7.92 -3.36% Net Income 5.49 4.85 +13.19% 5.57 -1.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.89 1.7 +11.18% 1.95 -3.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.49Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹54.62Cr

