Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cybertech Systems & Software Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.28% YoY

Livemint

Cybertech Systems & Software Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 28.11% YoY & Profit Decreased by 1.28% YoY

Cybertech Systems & Software Q3 FY24 Results Live

Cybertech Systems & Software declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 28.11% & the profit decreased by 1.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.24% and the profit increased by 13.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.29% q-o-q & increased by 12.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.91% q-o-q & decreased by 34.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.89 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 3.08% Y-o-Y.

Cybertech Systems & Software has delivered -4.56% return in the last 1 week, 43.4% return in the last 6 months, and -6.64% YTD return.

Currently, Cybertech Systems & Software has a market cap of 579.65 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 215.4 & 84.8 respectively.

Cybertech Systems & Software Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.6255.3-1.24%42.63+28.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.3230.41-0.29%26.99+12.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.821.92-4.95%1.98-7.84%
Total Operating Expense50.951.39-0.96%37+37.59%
Operating Income3.723.91-4.91%5.64-34.07%
Net Income Before Taxes7.666.81+12.46%7.92-3.36%
Net Income5.494.85+13.19%5.57-1.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.891.7+11.18%1.95-3.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.49Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹54.62Cr

