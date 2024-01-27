Cybertech Systems & Software Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.28% YoY

Cybertech Systems & Software declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 28.11% & the profit decreased by 1.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.24% and the profit increased by 13.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.29% q-o-q & increased by 12.35% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.91% q-o-q & decreased by 34.07% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.89 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 3.08% Y-o-Y.
Cybertech Systems & Software has delivered -4.56% return in the last 1 week, 43.4% return in the last 6 months, and -6.64% YTD return.
Currently, Cybertech Systems & Software has a market cap of ₹579.65 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹215.4 & ₹84.8 respectively.
Cybertech Systems & Software Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54.62
|55.3
|-1.24%
|42.63
|+28.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.32
|30.41
|-0.29%
|26.99
|+12.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.82
|1.92
|-4.95%
|1.98
|-7.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|50.9
|51.39
|-0.96%
|37
|+37.59%
|Operating Income
|3.72
|3.91
|-4.91%
|5.64
|-34.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.66
|6.81
|+12.46%
|7.92
|-3.36%
|Net Income
|5.49
|4.85
|+13.19%
|5.57
|-1.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.89
|1.7
|+11.18%
|1.95
|-3.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.49Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹54.62Cr
