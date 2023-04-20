Cyient declares 320% dividend, recorded 48% YoY revenue growth in Q42 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:39 PM IST
- Cyient Ltd is a mid cap IT company that recorded a market cap of ₹12,067 Cr during today's closing session.
Cyient Ltd is a mid cap IT company that recorded a market cap of ₹12,067 Cr during today's closing. Cyient is a multinational provider of technology solutions that focuses on industry consulting. Over 300 customers from different industries, including 29 Fortune 500 firms, are served by the company's services and solutions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×