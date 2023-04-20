Cyient Ltd is a mid cap IT company that recorded a market cap of ₹12,067 Cr during today's closing. Cyient is a multinational provider of technology solutions that focuses on industry consulting. Over 300 customers from different industries, including 29 Fortune 500 firms, are served by the company's services and solutions.

The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of INR 16/- (i.e 320 %) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023; recommended Cyient Associate Stock Option Plan 2023 and recommended the appointment of Mr. Ramesh Abhishek as Independent Director for a second term.

The firm recorded consolidated services revenue of INR 1448.9 crores for the quarter ended March 2023, with QoQ increase of 5% and YoY growth of 47.3%. The company reported group revenue of INR 1,751.4 crores during Q4FY23, with QoQ growth of 8.2% and YoY growth of 48.3%. The firm reported normalised Group EBIT of INR 249.4 crores, with a margin of 14.2%, and group CC revenue growth of 6.6% QoQ and 39.1% YoY. In the fourth quarter of FY23, Cyient reported normalised PAT at INR 176 crores, with QoQ rise of 8.1% and YoY growth of 14.1%.

Commenting on the results, Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Cyient, said, " This quarter, we won five large deals worth over USD 185 million and saw a 38.4% CC YoY growth in Consolidated Services Revenue. We also completed three strategic acquisitions to extend our service offerings portfolio and enter newer markets. I thank our dedicated associates, trusted partners, and customers for enabling us to have a successful FY23."

Karthikeyan Natarajan, Executive Director, and CEO, Cyient, said, "As we get into the new financial year, we will focus on partnering with our customers to design Digital and Connected Enterprises, Sustainable Industries, and an Autonomous World. We continue to enable the technology-led transformation that will help our customers solve problems that matter. And to do this, we are determined to invest in upskilling our associates. The recognition of 'Great Place to Work' in India is further evidence of our commitment to building an inclusive and equitable workplace."

The shares of Cyient closed today on the NSE at ₹1,094 apiece level, up by 2.37% from the previous close of ₹1,068.70. Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said "Cyient Limited looks bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 1108. A daily close below support of 1055 could lead to targets of 986-960 in the near term."