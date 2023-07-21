Cyient DLM Q1 results: Company reports strong YoY growth in revenue and EBIDTA, PAT declines1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The company reported strong YoY growth in revenue and EBIDTA, but a decrease in PAT. Order backlog remains robust, and the company listed Cyient DLM on the NSE and BSE. It has a strong pipeline of $708 million and secured new projects in Aerospace and Defense.
The company reported strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in both revenue and EBIDTA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization). The revenue increased by 27.6% YoY, reaching ₹2,171 million, while EBIDTA saw a significant growth of 72.6% YoY, amounting to ₹200 million. However, the Profit After Tax (PAT) experienced a decrease of 15.2% YoY, amounting to ₹54 million.
