Cyient DLM Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 9.17% YOY

Cyient DLM Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 14.23% YoY & profit increased by 9.17% YoY
Cyient DLM, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023.
The topline of the company has experienced a decrease of 14.23% compared to the same period last year.
However, there has been a positive growth in profit, with an increase of 9.17% YoY.
When compared to the previous quarter, the company has shown remarkable improvement.
The revenue has grown by 34.4% and the profit increased by 173.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses have seen a rise of 9.28% q-o-q, but a decrease of 24.73% Y-o-Y.
Similarly, the operating income has increased by 19.22% q-o-q, but has decreased by 28.7% Y-o-Y.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stands at ₹1.88, indicating an increase of 11.08% YoY.
In terms of market performance, Cyient DLM currently has a market capitalization of ₹5619.63 Cr.
The 52-week high and low of the company's stock are ₹778.9 and ₹403 respectively.
Overall, while the revenue has experienced a decline, the company has managed to increase its profit, which is a positive sign for investors.
Cyient DLM Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|291.84
|217.15
|+34.4%
|340.27
|-14.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.7
|24.43
|+9.28%
|35.47
|-24.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.47
|4.83
|+13.4%
|9.89
|-44.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|273.77
|201.99
|+35.53%
|314.93
|-13.07%
|Operating Income
|18.07
|15.16
|+19.22%
|25.34
|-28.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.76
|6.99
|+182.84%
|18.67
|+5.85%
|Net Income
|14.65
|5.36
|+173.43%
|13.42
|+9.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.88
|0.99
|+89.9%
|1.69
|+11.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.65Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹291.84Cr
