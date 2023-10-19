Cyient DLM Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 9.17% YOY

Cyient DLM, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The topline of the company has experienced a decrease of 14.23% compared to the same period last year.

However, there has been a positive growth in profit, with an increase of 9.17% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, the company has shown remarkable improvement.

The revenue has grown by 34.4% and the profit increased by 173.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses have seen a rise of 9.28% q-o-q, but a decrease of 24.73% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, the operating income has increased by 19.22% q-o-q, but has decreased by 28.7% Y-o-Y.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stands at ₹1.88, indicating an increase of 11.08% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Cyient DLM currently has a market capitalization of ₹5619.63 Cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 52-week high and low of the company's stock are ₹778.9 and ₹403 respectively.

Overall, while the revenue has experienced a decline, the company has managed to increase its profit, which is a positive sign for investors.

Cyient DLM Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 291.84 217.15 +34.4% 340.27 -14.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.7 24.43 +9.28% 35.47 -24.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.47 4.83 +13.4% 9.89 -44.66% Total Operating Expense 273.77 201.99 +35.53% 314.93 -13.07% Operating Income 18.07 15.16 +19.22% 25.34 -28.7% Net Income Before Taxes 19.76 6.99 +182.84% 18.67 +5.85% Net Income 14.65 5.36 +173.43% 13.42 +9.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.88 0.99 +89.9% 1.69 +11.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.65Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹291.84Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!