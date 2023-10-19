Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cyient DLM Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 9.17% YOY

Cyient DLM Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 9.17% YOY

Livemint

Cyient DLM Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 14.23% YoY & profit increased by 9.17% YoY

Cyient DLM Q2 FY24 Results

Cyient DLM, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023.

The topline of the company has experienced a decrease of 14.23% compared to the same period last year.

However, there has been a positive growth in profit, with an increase of 9.17% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the company has shown remarkable improvement.

The revenue has grown by 34.4% and the profit increased by 173.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses have seen a rise of 9.28% q-o-q, but a decrease of 24.73% Y-o-Y.

Similarly, the operating income has increased by 19.22% q-o-q, but has decreased by 28.7% Y-o-Y.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stands at 1.88, indicating an increase of 11.08% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Cyient DLM currently has a market capitalization of 5619.63 Cr.

The 52-week high and low of the company's stock are 778.9 and 403 respectively.

Overall, while the revenue has experienced a decline, the company has managed to increase its profit, which is a positive sign for investors.

Cyient DLM Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue291.84217.15+34.4%340.27-14.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.724.43+9.28%35.47-24.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.474.83+13.4%9.89-44.66%
Total Operating Expense273.77201.99+35.53%314.93-13.07%
Operating Income18.0715.16+19.22%25.34-28.7%
Net Income Before Taxes19.766.99+182.84%18.67+5.85%
Net Income14.655.36+173.43%13.42+9.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.880.99+89.9%1.69+11.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.65Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹291.84Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 03:43 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.