Cyient DLM Q2 Results: Net profit up 106% to ₹14.6 crore, total income ₹291.8 crore
However, the EBIDTA was not up to the level as the firm reported ₹23.5 crore during the Q2FY23-24, while the margin dropped 571 bps YoY.
Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) solutions firm Cyient DLM Limited on 16 October announced the results for second quarter of FY23-24. It reported a net profit of ₹14.6 crores in Q2FY24 compared to ₹0.71 crore in the corresponding period of FY22-23.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message