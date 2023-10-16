Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) solutions firm Cyient DLM Limited on 16 October announced the results for second quarter of FY23-24. It reported a net profit of ₹14.6 crores in Q2FY24 compared to ₹0.71 crore in the corresponding period of FY22-23.

This was a 106.4% rise, said the company in a stock regulatory report.

The firm also said that revenue from operations climbed 71.5 percent at ₹291.8 crore in September quarter of FY 23-24, compared to ₹171.55 crore.

However, the EBIDTA was not up to the level as the firm reported ₹23.5 crore during the Q2FY23-24, while the margin dropped 571 bps YoY.

The firm's share closed at ₹688.60 apiece on Monday at BSE, up ₹1.85 or 0.27 percent, compared to previous close of ₹686.75 on Friday.

