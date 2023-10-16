Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cyient DLM Q2 Results: Net profit up 106% to 14.6 crore, total income 291.8 crore

Cyient DLM Q2 Results: Net profit up 106% to 14.6 crore, total income 291.8 crore

Livemint

  • However, the EBIDTA was not up to the level as the firm reported 23.5 crore during the Q2FY23-24, while the margin dropped 571 bps YoY.

(File) Cyient DLM Limited

Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) solutions firm Cyient DLM Limited on 16 October announced the results for second quarter of FY23-24. It reported a net profit of 14.6 crores in Q2FY24 compared to 0.71 crore in the corresponding period of FY22-23.

This was a 106.4% rise, said the company in a stock regulatory report.

The firm also said that revenue from operations climbed 71.5 percent at 291.8 crore in September quarter of FY 23-24, compared to 171.55 crore.

However, the EBIDTA was not up to the level as the firm reported 23.5 crore during the Q2FY23-24, while the margin dropped 571 bps YoY.

The firm's share closed at 688.60 apiece on Monday at BSE, up 1.85 or 0.27 percent, compared to previous close of 686.75 on Friday.

Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 09:30 PM IST
