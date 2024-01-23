Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cyient DLM Q3 results: Net profit rises 25.8% QoQ to 18.44 crore, revenue comes in at 321 crore

Cyient DLM Q3 results: Net profit rises 25.8% QoQ to 18.44 crore, revenue comes in at 321 crore

Livemint

Cyient DLM Q3 result: Net profit increases to 18.44 crore

Cyient DLM Q3 results; The company has reported a net profit of 18.44 crore

Cyient DLM Q3 result: Cyient DLM reported a 25.8% sequential rise in its net profit to 18.44 crore in the October-December quarter of financial year 2023-24. The company had reported a net profit of 14.65 crore in the year ago period.

The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company had reported a net profit of 5.7 crore in the year-ago-period. The company's revenue increased by 10% QoQ to 321 crore in Q3 FY24 against 292 crore reported in the previous quarter. Cyient DLM's total income stood at 330 crore during the quarter under review.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.