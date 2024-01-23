Cyient DLM Q3 result: Net profit increases to 18.44 crore

Cyient DLM Q3 result: Cyient DLM reported a 25.8% sequential rise in its net profit to ₹18.44 crore in the October-December quarter of financial year 2023-24. The company had reported a net profit of ₹14.65 crore in the year ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company had reported a net profit of ₹5.7 crore in the year-ago-period. The company's revenue increased by 10% QoQ to ₹321 crore in Q3 FY24 against ₹292 crore reported in the previous quarter. Cyient DLM's total income stood at ₹330 crore during the quarter under review.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!