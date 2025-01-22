Cyient DLM Q3 Results 2025:Cyient DLM declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 38.38% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit decreased by 40.4% YoY, with profit at ₹10.99 crore and revenue at ₹444.24 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.07% while the profit saw a decline of 28.87%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose significantly, climbing 75.07% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increasing by 92.31% YoY. This sharp rise in expenses has impacted the overall profitability of the company.

Cyient DLM Q3 Results The operating income was down by 26.86% q-o-q and decreased by 23.49% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹ 1.38 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 40.52% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Cyient DLM has delivered a 1.72% return in the last week, but has suffered a -20.69% return over the past six months and a -10.98% YTD return. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹4727.44 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹883.8 and a low of ₹580.6.

As of 22 Jan, 2025, out of the six analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Strong Sell rating while five analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Cyient DLM Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 444.24 389.45 +14.07% 321.04 +38.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 58.77 33.57 +75.07% 30.56 +92.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.02 6.87 +45.85% 5.76 +73.96% Total Operating Expense 426.12 364.69 +16.84% 297.37 +43.3% Operating Income 18.11 24.76 -26.86% 23.67 -23.49% Net Income Before Taxes 15.01 20.89 -28.15% 24.69 -39.21% Net Income 10.99 15.45 -28.87% 18.44 -40.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.38 1.94 -28.87% 2.32 -40.52%