Cyient DLM Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 40.4% YOY, profit at ₹10.99 crore and revenue at ₹444.24 crore

Cyient DLM Q3 Results 2025:Cyient DLM declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 38.38% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit decreased by 40.4% YoY, with profit at ₹10.99 crore and revenue at ₹444.24 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.07% while the profit saw a decline of 28.87%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose significantly, climbing 75.07% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increasing by 92.31% YoY. This sharp rise in expenses has impacted the overall profitability of the company.
Cyient DLM Q3 ResultsThe operating income was down by 26.86% q-o-q and decreased by 23.49% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.38 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 40.52% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, Cyient DLM has delivered a 1.72% return in the last week, but has suffered a -20.69% return over the past six months and a -10.98% YTD return. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹4727.44 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹883.8 and a low of ₹580.6.
As of 22 Jan, 2025, out of the six analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Strong Sell rating while five analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.
Cyient DLM Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|444.24
|389.45
|+14.07%
|321.04
|+38.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|58.77
|33.57
|+75.07%
|30.56
|+92.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.02
|6.87
|+45.85%
|5.76
|+73.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|426.12
|364.69
|+16.84%
|297.37
|+43.3%
|Operating Income
|18.11
|24.76
|-26.86%
|23.67
|-23.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.01
|20.89
|-28.15%
|24.69
|-39.21%
|Net Income
|10.99
|15.45
|-28.87%
|18.44
|-40.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.38
|1.94
|-28.87%
|2.32
|-40.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.99Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹444.24Cr
