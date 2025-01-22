Hello User
Cyient DLM Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 40.4% YOY, profit at 10.99 crore and revenue at 444.24 crore

Cyient DLM Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 40.4% YOY, profit at ₹10.99 crore and revenue at ₹444.24 crore

Cyient DLM Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 38.38% YoY & profit decreased by 40.4% YoY, profit at 10.99 crore and revenue at 444.24 crore

Cyient DLM Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025

Cyient DLM Q3 Results 2025:Cyient DLM declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 38.38% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit decreased by 40.4% YoY, with profit at 10.99 crore and revenue at 444.24 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.07% while the profit saw a decline of 28.87%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose significantly, climbing 75.07% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increasing by 92.31% YoY. This sharp rise in expenses has impacted the overall profitability of the company.

Cyient DLM Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 26.86% q-o-q and decreased by 23.49% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.38 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 40.52% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Cyient DLM has delivered a 1.72% return in the last week, but has suffered a -20.69% return over the past six months and a -10.98% YTD return. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 4727.44 Cr, with a 52-week high of 883.8 and a low of 580.6.

As of 22 Jan, 2025, out of the six analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Strong Sell rating while five analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Cyient DLM Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue444.24389.45+14.07%321.04+38.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total58.7733.57+75.07%30.56+92.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.026.87+45.85%5.76+73.96%
Total Operating Expense426.12364.69+16.84%297.37+43.3%
Operating Income18.1124.76-26.86%23.67-23.49%
Net Income Before Taxes15.0120.89-28.15%24.69-39.21%
Net Income10.9915.45-28.87%18.44-40.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.381.94-28.87%2.32-40.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.99Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹444.24Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

