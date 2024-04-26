Cyient DLM Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.31% YOY

Cyient DLM Q4 Results Live : Cyient DLM declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 56.51% & the profit decreased by 28.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.71% and the profit increased by 23.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.82% q-o-q & decreased by 60.6% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 34.35% q-o-q & decreased by 53.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.86 for Q4 which decreased by 28.51% Y-o-Y.
Cyient DLM has delivered 5.45% return in the last 1 week, 13.78% return in last 6 months and 6.91% YTD return.
Currently, Cyient DLM has a market cap of ₹5720.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹883.8 & ₹403 respectively.
Cyient DLM Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|361.84
|321.04
|+12.71%
|832.03
|-56.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.7
|30.56
|+16.82%
|90.61
|-60.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.25
|5.76
|+8.34%
|19.41
|-67.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|330.04
|297.37
|+10.99%
|763.67
|-56.78%
|Operating Income
|31.8
|23.67
|+34.35%
|68.36
|-53.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.7
|24.69
|+24.31%
|43.16
|-28.88%
|Net Income
|22.74
|18.44
|+23.34%
|31.73
|-28.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.86
|2.32
|+23.28%
|4
|-28.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.74Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹361.84Cr
