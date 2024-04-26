Cyient DLM Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.31% YOY

Cyient DLM Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 56.51% YoY & profit decreased by 28.31% YoY

Cyient DLM Q4 Results Live : Cyient DLM declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 56.51% & the profit decreased by 28.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.71% and the profit increased by 23.34%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.82% q-o-q & decreased by 60.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 34.35% q-o-q & decreased by 53.48% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.86 for Q4 which decreased by 28.51% Y-o-Y.

Cyient DLM has delivered 5.45% return in the last 1 week, 13.78% return in last 6 months and 6.91% YTD return.

Currently, Cyient DLM has a market cap of ₹5720.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹883.8 & ₹403 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyient DLM Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 361.84 321.04 +12.71% 832.03 -56.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.7 30.56 +16.82% 90.61 -60.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.25 5.76 +8.34% 19.41 -67.83% Total Operating Expense 330.04 297.37 +10.99% 763.67 -56.78% Operating Income 31.8 23.67 +34.35% 68.36 -53.48% Net Income Before Taxes 30.7 24.69 +24.31% 43.16 -28.88% Net Income 22.74 18.44 +23.34% 31.73 -28.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.86 2.32 +23.28% 4 -28.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.74Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹361.84Cr

