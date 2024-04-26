Hello User
Cyient DLM Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.31% YOY

Cyient DLM Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.31% YOY

Livemint

Cyient DLM Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 56.51% YoY & profit decreased by 28.31% YoY

Cyient DLM Q4 Results Live

Cyient DLM Q4 Results Live : Cyient DLM declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 56.51% & the profit decreased by 28.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.71% and the profit increased by 23.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.82% q-o-q & decreased by 60.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 34.35% q-o-q & decreased by 53.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.86 for Q4 which decreased by 28.51% Y-o-Y.

Cyient DLM has delivered 5.45% return in the last 1 week, 13.78% return in last 6 months and 6.91% YTD return.

Currently, Cyient DLM has a market cap of 5720.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of 883.8 & 403 respectively.

Cyient DLM Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue361.84321.04+12.71%832.03-56.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.730.56+16.82%90.61-60.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.255.76+8.34%19.41-67.83%
Total Operating Expense330.04297.37+10.99%763.67-56.78%
Operating Income31.823.67+34.35%68.36-53.48%
Net Income Before Taxes30.724.69+24.31%43.16-28.88%
Net Income22.7418.44+23.34%31.73-28.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.862.32+23.28%4-28.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.74Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹361.84Cr

