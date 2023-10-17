Cyient DLM share price rises more than 8% in intraday trade as Q2 net profit surges 106%
Stock Market Today: Cyient DLM share prices rose more than 8% in intraday trades as its Q2 reported net profit at ₹14.7 crore more than doubled from ₹7.1 crore in the year ago quarter. This however was driven by higher other income
Cyient DLM share price rose more than 8% in intraday trade on Tuesday post the company results for July-September period impressed the investors with strong earnings growth. The results were declared post market hours on Monday. Notably the firm reported its first quarterly results since its listing in July.