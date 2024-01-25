Cyient Limited Q3 results: Net profit drops 2% to ₹153 crore, firm narrows guidance for largest unit
The firm cites the drop in company's consolidated net profit is due to higher employee costs and narrowed the revenue growth outlook for its largest business unit.
Global Intelligent Engineering and Technology Solutions company Cyient Limited on 25 January announced the results for December quarter of FY 2023-24 and reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, which is a drop of 2 percent to ₹153 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message